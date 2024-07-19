TikTokers are recreating dramatic ’90s sitcom moments that had a hold on us

In the ’80s and ’90s, we were all about appointment television, and nothing had us seated quite like our favorite sitcoms.

Whether you were a Saved By The Bell fan or religiously tuned into Moesha or Full House, a lot of the ’90s sitcoms that had a grip on us touched on the same subjects.

What does a ’90s TV trope look like?

Once called “very special episodes,” these sitcom moments drew from real-life issues of the day. Those issues included drunk driving, domestic abuse, bullying, homelessness, death, racism, and sexism.

As the decade progressed, they introduced “digital issues” like chat rooms, meeting up with online friends, and engaging with dangerous content. The character development from these episodes didn’t always carry over, but they changed that show’s world, if only for 30 minutes.

Who could forget the time that Carlton bought a gun after Will got shot on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? Or Shawn’s dad dying on Boy Meets World? How about the mystery joint the Camden’s dog found on 7th Heaven? Depending on what ’90s sitcom was your favorite, there is probably at least one “very special episode” that’s burned into your brain.

Looking back, many of those episodes feel a little heavy-handed in their approach. Of course, they cranked the drama up for effect. What feels like it was too much now is the ~tension~ we needed to understand the importance of the issues we discussed.

’90s Sitcom Meme Origin

The ’90s sitcom TikTok trend has already been going strong for a year. In June 2023, @darealtaah shared a video with ’90s-style TV background music. In the caption, he wrote, “90s sitcom: the main antagonist was under the table the whole time and heard ya’ll whole plan.”

Throughout the spring and summer of 2024, the meme has only garnered more popularity. Creators are using different sounds and situations to bring us back to some of the most emotional sitcom moments, determined to pluck on our heartstrings.

’90s Sitcom Meme Examples

TikTokers are looking back at some of the dramatic tropes and techniques employed by our favorite ’90s sitcoms.

