‘Office Sirens’ are dividing TikTok: Here’s what the Internet has to say about this controversial trend

With the office siren trend taking over TikTok, it’s resoundingly clear that corporate chic is back in style.

But is this new iteration of sleek work attire actually appropriate for the office? This is the hot question plaguing FashionTok at the moment.

What is the office siren trend?

The office siren trend draws from the ‘90s and early aughts examples of women’s office attire in films and TV shows, with the most iconic example being Gisele Bündchen’s character Serena in The Devil Wears Prada. Today, it’s a style touted by Internet tastemakers like Bella Hadid as a polished alternative to formal office wear.

Like dark academia, the color palette is mostly black, white, and gray. Signature pieces in this aesthetic include fitted button-ups, pencil skirts, sheath dresses, and blazers. To complete the look, you want to fix your hair in a Clean Girl-esque bun and flex narrow, rectangular glasses.

The style isn’t simply classic preppy or business casual, though. The office siren aesthetic emphasizes exaggerated silhouettes and often pushes the boundaries of traditional corporate outfits. Per TikTok, this might look like pleated mini skirts, lacy stockings, cropped blouses, and off-the-shoulder shirts.

At surface level, this geek chic style adds visual flair to otherwise boring corporate office looks. But like many aesthetics, it hasn’t escaped controversy.

What is the controversy around this trend?

With “siren” in the name, this aesthetic implies an element of seduction, which, naturally, would give any HR manager pause. On TikTok, there’s especially an emphasis on cleavage and short skirt lengths. At its core, the office siren style blurs the line between sexy and professional, which, unsurprisingly, could get dicey at a workplace.

In fact, the trend is so scandalous that there’s a whole TikTok genre in which HR professionals evaluate whether or not certain office siren looks are work-appropriate.

So, why is it controversial? On one hand, there’s valid concern over people policing what women can wear to work. It’s 2024—it can feel dated and slut-shamey to measure necklines and hemlines. This line of thought also calls into question what different body types can wear without being deemed sexual. For example, those with thin bodies might get away with more revealing looks than those with curvy bodies.

On the flip side, sexualizing women in the workplace is a legitimate concern. It’s not far-fetched to link the office siren aesthetic to the sexist sexy secretary trope. It’s fair to reason that the office siren aesthetic reduces women to their sexual attractiveness in the workplace and could reinforce ugly stereotypes about women sleeping their way to the top.

What do office workers have to say about the trend?

Despite the rise in office siren inspo videos, seasoned office workers have steered young, impressionable professionals away from this aesthetic.

“Making how I look when I go to my job my main priority would get me nowhere,” says TikTok creator @helloimashy. “So I’m telling you right now as an office girl, office siren doesn’t exist. Don’t wear those clothes. Don’t try to wear those clothes. You can look cute and look professional at the same time.”

TikTok creator @evakirie also chimed in on the potential HR disaster, quipping, “I am not coming from a place of judgment. I’m coming from a place of protection because those office siren looks…oh my God, they’re all HR violations.”

Here’s some very succinct advice from TikTok account @corporateincolor:

Where does the office siren look belong?

With all of this controversy in mind, we should ask, is the office siren trend really for the workplace?

This getup from TikTok creator @julie.macaluso, which consists of a cropped top and short skirt, stirred up a debate over whether or not the office siren look is even for the office to begin with.

“This outfit is a visit to HR definitely 😂😂😂😂,” one TikTok user says in the comments section.

“Y’all it’s not actually for an office, it’s a style,” another viewer replies. Divorced from the context of a professional office, the look isn’t particularly outrageous—it’s just a cute look for going out. In fact, it looks a lot like a repackaged version of the business casual club look from the 2010s.

It’s also worth remembering that not all workplaces are the same.

“Just because you wouldn’t or couldn’t wear an outfit to your workplace doesn’t mean that other people can’t or won’t wear that outfit to their workplace,” TikTok creator @aussiedomxo explains.

“My biggest piece of advice when looking for inspiration for your work outfits on a platform like TikTok is to take inspiration from someone else’s outfit and then adjust it to what your workplace allows,” she continues.

Long story short, use your best judgment, folks. On a philosophical level, bear in mind the more problematic connotations of this style while balancing your need for self-expression. On a practical level, it’s wise to play by the rules of your workplace to continue affording your favorite pieces, whether they’re office siren-coded or not!

