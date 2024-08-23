A guide to the new definition of preppy, because preppy doesn’t mean what you think it means anymore

Attention ancient users of the Internet—this includes you, too, Gen Z and millennial online dwellers: Preppy no longer means what you probably think it means. If you thought it still looked like Blair Waldorf’s pleated skirts and plaid blazers, you’re probably thinking of the old definition.

So what does it mean now? According to Gen Alpha, preppy looks a lot more lax these days. Think pink Stanley tumblers and Lululemons. Confused about this shift? We’ll clue you in ahead.

What does preppy mean?

The original preppy refers to the styles and lifestyles of upper and upper middle-class students at college preparatory schools. According to Dictionary.com, the style “typically includes clothing linked to wealth and prestige.” Go-to garments include polos, cable knit sweaters, tennis skirts, blazers, and linen pants. Think the “old money” aesthetic from Gossip Girl or Lorelai’s family in Gilmore Girls. Here’s a video that perfectly captures the OG preppy aesthetic:

In the early 20th century, affluent Ivy League students donned the original preppy look. In the ‘80s, the definition of preppy consolidated with The Official Preppy Handbook. Though really a satirical guide to the preppy lifestyle, the book prompted people to dress up more posh in earnest.

But, as this following video indicates, there’s been a shift.

According to today’s tweens and teens, the new definition of preppy is now more similar to 2019’s “VSCO girl,” except the Stanley Cup has dethroned the Hydroflask. It’s all about casual clothes, especially from brands like Lululemon, Lilly Pulitzer, Ugg, and Roller Rabbit. Skincare, especially cute luxury skincare, is of the moment, too—think Drunk Elephant. Vibrant colors, like pink, are in, and they go best with bubbly motifs like smiley faces and lightning bolts.

Don’t just take my word for it—here’s middle school teacher Philip Lindsay (TikTok user @mr_lindsay_sped) consulting his students about preppy’s evolution.

“It’s an aesthetic,” he confirmed with his students. “It’s like pink and smiley and Stanleys.”

How the new preppy is still related to consumption

Preppy, it would seem, is a bit less buttoned up now. But like many current aesthetics, it’s still tied to conspicuous consumption. It’s an outward display of wealth, so it has more class connotations than, say, “basic”—after all, Stanley cups and Lululemons aren’t cheap compared to plain off-brand tumblers and leggings. As such, it can also be leveraged as an insult against those peacocking their means through certain products.

TikTok linguist @etymologynerd has a compelling theory on why this new definition of preppy isn’t actually all that surprising, connecting the shift to marketing towards upper middle-class white youth.

“[Preppy] used to be more upscale and associated with brands like Ralph Lauren or Brooks Brothers. But then the term was co-opted and commercialized by more mainstream, youth-targeted brands like Abercrombie & Fitch or Hollister,” he explained.

“At this point, the word began to be connected more to the basic Hollister-wearing white girl aesthetic than its actual roots in preparatory school subculture. In effect, it became a buzzword among younger generations to describe what popular, upper middle-class white girls found fashionable.”

It’s not a stretch to argue that the new preppy looks a bit like Summer Roberts’ low-key beach aesthetic, Regina George’s hyper-pink wardrobe, or Elle Woods’ sorority chic closet. These styles are casual instead of hoity-toity — yet are still worn by fairly wealthy characters.

Examples of the new preppy

What are the must-haves of a new preppy closet and beauty cabinet? Full of get ready with me and closet organization videos, Preppytok is very much a thing, and here are examples to give you a clearer picture of preppy’s current definition.

Apparently, there are different types of preppy, too!

If you’re a purveyor of all things pink and cute, it’s your time to shine and embrace the new preppy. But if you love the posh and collegiate look, the old preppy still has a very loyal following, as depicted below.

