From the ‘McBrunch Burger’ to DIY ice cream sandwiches, these 17 McDonald’s hacks will inspire you to order something new

McDonald’s loves to see you smile, and what makes a foodie happier than a good fast food hack? Nowadays, people are going after the fast food orders of their dreams, mashing together elements of beloved favorites from the Golden Arches to make meals their own.

Customers who frequent McDonald’s are also always looking for a way to enjoy their favorites and save a few bucks, too. The chain has made some changes to that end, but savvy McDonald’s fans have also figured out how to order the right combinations to get the best bang for your buck.

Whether you’re looking to find a menu hack that makes your mouth water or save a few dollars on your traditional menu favorites, this list will cover it all with the best McDonald’s hacks I’ve come across this year.

1. Get fancy with chicken on your breakfast sandwich.

Adding a McChicken patty to an Egg McMuffin can make for a heightened breakfast sandwich that hits the spot. Some would even call it a sort of “chicken cordon bleu” breakfast sandwich, and how can you resist that?

2. Go for the glory with a McBrunch Burger.

At select locations, you can order a McBrunch burger in the hour when the franchise starts transitioning from breakfast to lunch. You can also build one yourself if you’re feeling daring. The burger features two cheeseburger patties, bacon, eggs, and a hash brown on a sesame bun.

3. DIY ice cream sandwiches with ease.

McDonald’s fresh-baked cookies are often slept on, but as one TikToker noted, they’re great topped with a McFlurry. You can simply top the cookies or sandwich them with the McFlurry in between.

4. You can also have a coffee-flavored shake.

McDonald’s offers a lot of shakes, including seasonal ones, throughout the year. One flavor they’ve never had on the menu is coffee, but it’s within reach. You can order a regular vanilla shake and pour in espresso shots to your taste.

5. Score cheap ice at your local McDonald’s.

It’s a little-known fact that you can buy bags of ice, typically 8 lbs., at McDonald’s. Availability may vary from day to day and location to location, but $1 for 8 lbs. of ice can be useful, especially if you’re entertaining.

6. You can get anything crispier if you ask for it well done.

Some McDonald’s items are extra great when you get them crispy, but anyone who loves fast food knows consistency isn’t guaranteed. Get what you want by asking for anything—from your fries to your Chicken Nuggets to your hash browns—well done, and enjoy every crispy bite.

7. Use hash browns as a bun.

Hash browns are often thought of as a side, but you can dress them up to be the main event. One TikToker went viral for slathering the hash browns with a thick layer of McFlurry, creating what she calls a “hash brown McFlurry sandwich.”

8. Surveys can earn you free food.

You can fill out the survey on the back of your receipt to score free items in some countries. It has to be a receipt from the last 30 days, but it guarantees a freebie with every purchase.

9. Seniors are provided discounts on coffee and soft drinks.

Although McDonald’s no longer offers free coffee for those over the age of 55, senior citizens are still entitled to a discount on coffee and sodas.

10. Teachers and members of the military also get additional discounts.

Check with your local McDonald’s about discounts, and you may be surprised what they find. Military discounts, as well as teacher discounts, are common practice at many locations. There are also employee discounts and discounts for other prominent members of the community in select situations.

11. You can get a steamed bun with any sandwich.

The steamed buns, typically reserved for the Filet-o-Fish, are also a great compliment to any other sandwich. The buns are soft and fresh and can add a little something to a simple hamburger or cheeseburger.

12. Order a cheaper Big Mac by starting with a McDouble.

The Big Mac’s price has gone up significantly in recent years, but savvy purchasers have found a cheaper way to emulate the flavor of McDonald’s signature sandwich. You can order a McDouble with a side of Mac Sauce, no ketchup, and extra lettuce. All that’s missing is a middle bun! If you really want it, you can order two McDoubles to get the effect.

13. Get your Big Mac with Quarter Pounder patties.

The beefier take on the Big Mac is so popular that in Canada, it’s called “a Quarter Pounder dressed up as a Big Mac.” It’s quickly become one of the most beloved of all McDonald’s hacks.

14. Order breakfast sandwiches without egg (and get it on the side instead).

McDonald’s breakfast sandwiches are typically offered with or without eggs on them. (For example, you can get a Sausage, Egg, and Cheese McGriddle, or a Sausage McGriddle.) If you’re not interested in cheese but still want the sandwich, just order a side of eggs with the sandwich. You can put it all together, if you’d like, or eat the eggs separately while saving a little cash.

15. Ask for salt-free fries to get them fresh.

This one is a longtime McDonald’s hack that has proven reliable. If you ask employees for fries without salt, you’ll get fries from a fresh batch before they are salted.

16. You can make your own soda floats.

McDonald’s sodas and ice creams hit the spot separately. Combined? It’s amazing. You can combine a cone with your choice of soda simply and, at most locations, for under $3. (Beware, though: the process looks a bit messy.)

17. The McDonald’s app can be a goldmine for savings.

Last but not least, it’s worth taking a look at the McDonalds app’s “Deals” section and taking advantage of all the cheap eats whenever possible.

