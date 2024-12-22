Advertisement
Pop Culture

From the ‘McBrunch Burger’ to DIY ice cream sandwiches, these 17 McDonald’s hacks will inspire you to order something new

We’re lovin’ it.

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
mcdonalds hacks: biscuit sandwich, coffee shake, man holding a reciept

McDonald’s loves to see you smile, and what makes a foodie happier than a good fast food hack? Nowadays, people are going after the fast food orders of their dreams, mashing together elements of beloved favorites from the Golden Arches to make meals their own.

Customers who frequent McDonald’s are also always looking for a way to enjoy their favorites and save a few bucks, too. The chain has made some changes to that end, but savvy McDonald’s fans have also figured out how to order the right combinations to get the best bang for your buck.

Whether you’re looking to find a menu hack that makes your mouth water or save a few dollars on your traditional menu favorites, this list will cover it all with the best McDonald’s hacks I’ve come across this year.

1. Get fancy with chicken on your breakfast sandwich.

@hellthyjunkfood/TikTok

Adding a McChicken patty to an Egg McMuffin can make for a heightened breakfast sandwich that hits the spot. Some would even call it a sort of “chicken cordon bleu” breakfast sandwich, and how can you resist that?

2. Go for the glory with a McBrunch Burger.

@mcdonaldswestcoast/TikTok

At select locations, you can order a McBrunch burger in the hour when the franchise starts transitioning from breakfast to lunch. You can also build one yourself if you’re feeling daring. The burger features two cheeseburger patties, bacon, eggs, and a hash brown on a sesame bun.

3. DIY ice cream sandwiches with ease.

@hasaneats/TikTok

McDonald’s fresh-baked cookies are often slept on, but as one TikToker noted, they’re great topped with a McFlurry. You can simply top the cookies or sandwich them with the McFlurry in between.

4. You can also have a coffee-flavored shake.

@bellster06/TikTok
McDonald’s offers a lot of shakes, including seasonal ones, throughout the year. One flavor they’ve never had on the menu is coffee, but it’s within reach. You can order a regular vanilla shake and pour in espresso shots to your taste.

5. Score cheap ice at your local McDonald’s.

@mcdminnywis/TikTok

It’s a little-known fact that you can buy bags of ice, typically 8 lbs., at McDonald’s. Availability may vary from day to day and location to location, but $1 for 8 lbs. of ice can be useful, especially if you’re entertaining.

6. You can get anything crispier if you ask for it well done.

@lord_cappuccino/TikTok

Some McDonald’s items are extra great when you get them crispy, but anyone who loves fast food knows consistency isn’t guaranteed. Get what you want by asking for anything—from your fries to your Chicken Nuggets to your hash browns—well done, and enjoy every crispy bite.

7. Use hash browns as a bun.

@arvanfamily/TikTok
Hash browns are often thought of as a side, but you can dress them up to be the main event. One TikToker went viral for slathering the hash browns with a thick layer of McFlurry, creating what she calls a “hash brown McFlurry sandwich.”

8. Surveys can earn you free food.

@streetcents/TikTok

You can fill out the survey on the back of your receipt to score free items in some countries. It has to be a receipt from the last 30 days, but it guarantees a freebie with every purchase.

9. Seniors are provided discounts on coffee and soft drinks.

@bellster06/TikTok / @adamandattackbyfire/TikTok

Although McDonald’s no longer offers free coffee for those over the age of 55, senior citizens are still entitled to a discount on coffee and sodas.

10. Teachers and members of the military also get additional discounts.

@travelingteachergirl/TikTok
Check with your local McDonald’s about discounts, and you may be surprised what they find. Military discounts, as well as teacher discounts, are common practice at many locations. There are also employee discounts and discounts for other prominent members of the community in select situations.

11. You can get a steamed bun with any sandwich.

@diegoappa/TikTok

The steamed buns, typically reserved for the Filet-o-Fish, are also a great compliment to any other sandwich. The buns are soft and fresh and can add a little something to a simple hamburger or cheeseburger.

12. Order a cheaper Big Mac by starting with a McDouble.

@grubwithgreg/TikTok

The Big Mac’s price has gone up significantly in recent years, but savvy purchasers have found a cheaper way to emulate the flavor of McDonald’s signature sandwich. You can order a McDouble with a side of Mac Sauce, no ketchup, and extra lettuce. All that’s missing is a middle bun! If you really want it, you can order two McDoubles to get the effect.

13. Get your Big Mac with Quarter Pounder patties.

@sokcaneat/TikTok

The beefier take on the Big Mac is so popular that in Canada, it’s called “a Quarter Pounder dressed up as a Big Mac.” It’s quickly become one of the most beloved of all McDonald’s hacks.

14. Order breakfast sandwiches without egg (and get it on the side instead).

@hellthyjunkfood/TikTok
McDonald’s breakfast sandwiches are typically offered with or without eggs on them. (For example, you can get a Sausage, Egg, and Cheese McGriddle, or a Sausage McGriddle.) If you’re not interested in cheese but still want the sandwich, just order a side of eggs with the sandwich. You can put it all together, if you’d like, or eat the eggs separately while saving a little cash.

15. Ask for salt-free fries to get them fresh.

@johnsfinancetips/TikTok

This one is a longtime McDonald’s hack that has proven reliable. If you ask employees for fries without salt, you’ll get fries from a fresh batch before they are salted.

16. You can make your own soda floats.

@shokugekinosae/TikTok

McDonald’s sodas and ice creams hit the spot separately. Combined? It’s amazing. You can combine a cone with your choice of soda simply and, at most locations, for under $3. (Beware, though: the process looks a bit messy.)

17. The McDonald’s app can be a goldmine for savings.

@andersonnguyen.official/TikTok

Last but not least, it’s worth taking a look at the McDonalds app’s “Deals” section and taking advantage of all the cheap eats whenever possible.

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

