‘I always order my cheeseburger with steamed buns’: Former McDonald’s corporate chef urges customers to order their McDouble with a ‘steamed bun’

A former McDonald’s corporate chef went viral on TikTok after sharing a hack for customers of the fast-food chain.

Mike Haracz (@chefmikeharacz), who has become a font of knowledge for McDonald’s hacks, shared the tip in a new video. And it’s simple. Just ask for a steamed bun with your burger.

In a video posted to TikTok on Friday, Haracz stitched a video showing a Filet-O-Fish and the creator asking the question, “Ever wonder how Filet-O-Fish buns are so soft?”

That became an entryway for Haracz to discuss the magic of steamed buns. “Go to your McDonald’s,” he said. “You need to order a double cheeseburger or a McDouble, and then you need to request a steamed bun.”

“I need you to try it,” he added. “I know you’re going to love it. And you’re going to say to yourself, ‘Why have I never tried this steamed bun hack before?’ Well, it’s because you have not been following me long enough.”

In an interview with The Daily Dot, Haracz said that this request will probably not delay small orders. “I would say if you have a big order with multiple steamed buns, it could slow down the line,” he said. “But if it’s a smaller order, it should be fine.”

Asked why he prefers the steamed buns, Haracz said the modified bread makes for “a hotter burger.” He also said that the steamed bun “lets you taste all the burger ingredients more than a toasted version.”

“Not sure if it’s ‘better,’ but different and tasty in its own way,” Haracz said.

In the comments, a number of users said that they were already familiar with the so-called hack.

“I’ve been doing that for years,” one user said.

“I always order my cheeseburger with steamed buns it’s great,” another added.

Another viewer said that they recently tried it and were satisfied overall. “I did this today with a double cheeseburger,” they wrote. “Two observations: 1. Took way longer. 2. Tasted weirdly close to White Castle. Good though!”

“Used to do this but every McDonald’s in my area says the steam machine is broken or they don’t do it any more,” another commenter lamented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s by email.