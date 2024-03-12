‘Ingenious move’: McDonald’s customer shares fry hack for getting more bang for your buck

In a 2024 world where consumers are feeling real pressure on their bottom line, TikToker Jovane (@jovane5000) has become an unlikely hero in the world of fast-food hacks. With a groundbreaking revelation in a TikTok video that has amassed over 57,000 views, Jovane unveils how McDonald’s goers can double their medium fries order for $3.29—as long as they use the self-serve kiosks.

Demonstrating the process on the touch screen, he exclaims, “Medium fries: one for $3.29. Medium fries: two for $3.29. You welcome.” Accompanied by the playful hashtags #fryhack, #mickeyds, and #fatboymoves, Jovane’s discovery has ignited a chorus of TikTok reactions.

The comments ranged from nostalgic reflections to economic musings. One viewer lamented, “I remember when large fries used to be 1$…,” highlighting the noticeable contrast between past and present pricing. Another viewer succinctly remarked, “One potato,” reminding viewers that potatoes cost, on average, around $1 per pound average, and thus, these fries are not a great deal. A third admirer of Jovane’s ingenuity declared, “Smartest man alive! Thank you!”

These reactions underscore a broader discourse on consumer sentiment toward escalating menu prices, particularly at McDonald’s—a trend that has not gone unnoticed. Over the past two years, McDonald’s in the United States has implemented approximately 10% price hikes annually, a move that has undeniably contributed to customer pushback. The fast-food giant finds itself at a crossroads, where the balance between maintaining profitability and retaining customer loyalty is more crucial than ever.

Amid growing concerns over affordability, reports indicate a noticeable shift in consumer behavior, with a particular impact on low-income customers who have begun placing smaller orders or opting to dine at home, which has emerged as a more cost-effective alternative. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ consumer price index further illuminates this trend, revealing a 1.3% increase in the cost of food to eat at home throughout 2023, compared to a 5.9% rise in the cost of eating out at restaurants like McDonald’s.

In response, McDonald’s is recalibrating its strategy to focus more on attracting low-income diners with competitively priced items. The company’s D123 platform, offering items at $1, $2, and $3, is a central tenet of this strategy. Meanwhile, McDonald’s has observed no significant change in consumption patterns among middle and high-income customers, who continue to support the chain with no notable changes in consumer behavior.

The landscape of fast-food dining is undeniably shifting, with inflation rates and consumer expectations as the central themes of this transformation. As prices continue to climb, Jovane’s viral French fry hack not only offers a clever workaround for diners but also sparks important conversations about value, affordability, and consumer choices in today’s economic climate—and CEOs are noticing. Amid this ongoing narrative about value, the internet’s response to Jovane’s hack—ranging from nostalgic yearning for cheaper days to gratitude for his ingenuity—reflects a collective search for silver linings in challenging times. This serves as a reminder to Ronald himself—don’t forget where you came from, Clown.

