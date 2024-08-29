The 30 funniest memes about Liam Gallagher, Oasis, and their newly-announced reunion tour

College guys who bring acoustic guitars to parties but only know “Wonderwall” rejoice: Oasis is getting back together!

When is Oasis reuniting?

The famously feuding Gallagher brothers Noel and Liam have decided to not look back in anger and reunite after a 15-year hiatus with the Oasis Live ‘25 world tour.

The operation begins next July 4th in Cardiff, Wales, followed by a series of shows all over the UK.

https://twitter.com/oasis/status/1828326826655068657

While the full band lineup for the tour has yet to be announced aside from Liam on lead vocals and older brother Noel on lead guitar, the fact that the brothers are working together again is a big deal.

These dudes are the template for the “feuding brothers” bands and fans had no expectation of them ever working together going forward.

can’t wait for the oasis reunion pic.twitter.com/gWH088LJB9 — morticia (@weirdngwoman) August 25, 2024

However, posts had been teasing the reunion on their social media accounts in the days leading up to the announcement.

Listen it’s Saturday morning you lot are scaring me with all this fucking talk of Tuesday can we not just enjoy 1 day at fucking time Rastas — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 24, 2024

The funniest Gallagher brother Oasis memes

Naturally, the Internet had some jokes about the reunion and the Gallagher brothers in general—as well as focusing on Liam specifically. Here are a few of the best.

my dad on the oasis reunion tour… 🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/IojCbO5Oe5 — carly🦋🩵 (@darIingcarly) August 27, 2024

It's so confusing sometimes to be a bloke

Fans: “I can’t wait for the Oasis reunion!”

The Gallaghers after two minutes on stage together: pic.twitter.com/XKli5vK3CV — chris🧼 (@bleachy_chris) August 27, 2024

After the first gig of the OASIS reunion. pic.twitter.com/feHPUrhN9W — Sean Smith (@SeanSmithSucks) August 28, 2024

Mum: WHO SOLD THE CAR?!



Me on my way to the Oasis reunion: pic.twitter.com/EAk1ugH9FV — mcfc lads (@mcfc_lads) August 25, 2024

just know that for the next few months, every Oasis interview or reference is going to make me think of bob odenkirk saying "doo-dah, doo-daaaaah" pic.twitter.com/bxpRfI1BgA — bossmoz (@BossMoz) August 27, 2024

(Extra points for the Mr. Show pull.)

The best Liam Gallagher memes

Why is there so much meme focus on Liam specifically? Keep scrolling, you’ll see why:

I’m beginning to think these may be connected pic.twitter.com/rKn8pGnnnY — Dr. Aaron, PhD (@aaronposting) August 27, 2024

08:03 tomorrow when a greatest hits album gets announced instead…



pic.twitter.com/T0qdXYssZi — The Rock Revival (@TheRockRevival_) August 26, 2024

Still the greatest Liam video ever pic.twitter.com/ocfc5ZAKmq — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) August 26, 2024

noel: okay i’m thinking 10 nights at wembley, headlining glastonbury, and a new album. how does that sound

liam’s fit: pic.twitter.com/p0J8yC0w1H — comm 🎸🍋🐊 (@commtryhouse) August 26, 2024

I need Liam and Noel to do press for the Oasis reunion cos I miss interviews like these pic.twitter.com/HuHTJillOz — Liam Gallagher Daily (@liamgdaily) August 28, 2024

Throwback to when Liam Gallagher created the greatest analogy in human history 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8xvrblioKZ — OasisCentral (@oasiscentral_) August 27, 2024

The greatest Liam Gallagher story as told by Noel. pic.twitter.com/wFC2USe61H — Dino Sofos (@dinosofos) August 27, 2024

Phew, that’s a lot of Oasis memes—and we can likely expect more once the tour hits.



