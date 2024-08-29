The 30 funniest memes about Liam Gallagher, Oasis, and their newly-announced reunion tour

College guys who bring acoustic guitars to parties but only know “Wonderwall” rejoice: Oasis is getting back together!
When is Oasis reuniting?
The famously feuding Gallagher brothers Noel and Liam have decided to not look back in anger and reunite after a 15-year hiatus with the Oasis Live ‘25 world tour.
The operation begins next July 4th in Cardiff, Wales, followed by a series of shows all over the UK.
While the full band lineup for the tour has yet to be announced aside from Liam on lead vocals and older brother Noel on lead guitar, the fact that the brothers are working together again is a big deal.
These dudes are the template for the “feuding brothers” bands and fans had no expectation of them ever working together going forward.
However, posts had been teasing the reunion on their social media accounts in the days leading up to the announcement.
The funniest Gallagher brother Oasis memes
Naturally, the Internet had some jokes about the reunion and the Gallagher brothers in general—as well as focusing on Liam specifically. Here are a few of the best.
(Extra points for the Mr. Show pull.)
The best Liam Gallagher memes
Why is there so much meme focus on Liam specifically? Keep scrolling, you’ll see why:
Phew, that’s a lot of Oasis memes—and we can likely expect more once the tour hits.
