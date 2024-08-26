Oasis memes and jokes have taken center stage after the band released a video teasing a potential reunion concert. It’s been 15 long years since Oasis split up in 2009 due to irreconcilable differences between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, and fans have been begging for a reunion tour ever since.

They may finally get their wish if everyone is interpreting the teaser video correctly. While they wait to find out, people are expressing their excitement with Oasis reunion memes all Monday long.

What is the Oasis reunion teaser video?

On August 25, 2024, the official Oasis Twitter account tweeted a video with the date of August 27 in the band’s logo style followed by the time 8 a.m. The same clip appeared on their Instagram page as well as the official website for Oasis.

Hardly a year has gone by since 2009 without rumors of the band’s reunification, but this seems like the most promising sign to date. On the same day as the teaser video that sparked all the Oasis reunion memes, Liam tweeted out a further hint to what’s coming.

I never did like that word FORMER — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 25, 2024

“I never did like that word FORMER,” he wrote.

The Sunday Times also reported on Saturday, August 24, that anonymous “industry insiders” said the brothers were planning to perform together at Heaton Park in Manchester—the site of the band’s original formation—next summer.

Why did Oasis break up?

The key problem that led to the breakup of Oasis was the two Gallagher brothers, who were unable to get along and became increasingly hostile to one another as insults and fights piled up. The grudge allegedly started when Liam came home drunk one night and accidentally urinated on Noel’s new stereo.

Bickering turned into physical violence, with Liam hitting Noel on the head with a tambourine during a concert performance in 1994, followed by Noel going after Liam with a cricket bat during a party. There were multiple incidents in which one brother would quit a concert or disappear for days while they were supposed to be touring.

Finally, on that fateful day of August 28, 2009, Noel announced that he could no longer tolerate performing with Liam and that he was quitting the band. He alleged in later interviews that Liam had threatened him with his guitar, wielding it like a literal axe and almost hitting him in the face. That was a step too far, and he quit.

“It is with some sadness and great relief…I quit Oasis tonight,” said Noel on the Oasis website. “People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

2018 Noisey video with Liam Gallagher

The brothers and other band members went on to continue their careers separately, with the rest of Oasis reforming without Noel into Beady Eye. Liam appeared in interviews and videos over the years, with one of the most iconic being a Noisey video titled “Liam Gallagher Vs Cute Kids” posted on February 20, 2018.

One small, adorable child asked the star: “If you played a good song in a concert, do you get sweets after?”

“Yeah, sort of,” Liam replied.

Will always be grateful Vice gave us this moment between Liam Gallagher and a child pic.twitter.com/g0ZOlWzux3 — John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) August 26, 2024

Oasis reunion memes

“Who sold the house?”



Me at the Oasis reunion: pic.twitter.com/WPHaes5xir — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) August 25, 2024

The Ticketmaster Queue when Oasis Tickets go on sale pic.twitter.com/HR8h19qDN3 — Berty (@fatladrunningco) August 25, 2024

Mum: WHO SOLD THE CAR?!



Me on my way to the Oasis reunion: pic.twitter.com/EAk1ugH9FV — mcfc lads (@mcfc_lads) August 25, 2024

