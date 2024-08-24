These work-from-home jobs are ideal for introverts

Working in an office or on a job site is not for everyone. Introverts, in particular, find a lot of things about the modern workday to be overwhelming or distracting.

There was a time when quieter, more reserved folks had to grin and bear it, but technology has opened up opportunities, like working from home, for introverts.

There are a lot of good reasons why work-from-home jobs for introvert employees can unlock untapped potential.

What are the benefits of working from home for introverts?

Working from home can be good for the mental health of those who find it difficult to stay on task in busy settings, who require flexibility in their schedules, or who require frequent solitude for their mental health.

The increased comfort of working from home can also benefit employees in their careers. Employees working from home might feel more empowered in professional matters when they aren’t concerned with regulating their environment.

Virtual meetings also allow for accommodations that might make speaking up easier, like different types of desks or using fidget gadgets out of sight.

Examples of Work from home jobs for introverts

For some reason or another, the WFH lifestyle might be calling to you. If so, we’ve rounded up some jobs that some people say are great for quieter, introverted types that might appeal to your work nature.

Graphic Designer

Everyone in media and tech having to work remotely from home to avoid convid-19.



Me, having been working from home as an illustrator for the last 11 years to keep costs down: pic.twitter.com/XfE6p46bJM — Daniel Fishel 🍕🐀 (@o_fishel) March 10, 2020

If graphic design is your ~passion~, you can understand that you don’t need to be at any particular site to get the job done.

Redditors say that small to mid-size SaaS companies are a good place to start in your search for a remote graphic design gig.

“The world spent the past [several] years building, iterating, and training employees on remote collaboration tools, all of which have improved 1000x since the pre-pandemic days,” one Redditor noted.

Freelance Writer

I’m an autistic freelance writer/journalist and I love it. I do copy, technical, ghost, and UX writing. I interview folks over the phone, video call or via email. I set my own hours, work when I want to, and take off time as needed. Researching is why I got into this job! — Søren 🌱 they/them (@sorenable) October 11, 2022

Freelancing is not an easy route, but many find it to be the best way to explore their passion and make money. For introverts, it provides a lot of control over factors that improve the quality of their work lives.

For example, a writer may get anxious or uncomfortable at the thought of interviewing people in person. That doesn’t have to be a barrier to the profession, however, as remote freelancers enjoy conducting their interviews by email, video call, or email.

Social Media Manager

I have a very real question: besides the content creation aspect (which isn't really part of the job, ahem ahem), why would a social media manager need to work IN OFFICE? Can't this be a remote job 100% of the time? I'm curious on your thoughts here. I've always been remote. — Olivia (she/her) (@thedigitalyenta) January 17, 2024

Social media managers are some of the most chronically online people, and who is more chronically online than a person who works from home? Many introverts find they shine in developing and executing social media strategies due to their comfort in online spaces. Merging this with professional life works well for many.

Keeping your finger on the pulse of the internet isn’t easy, but it is certainly easier to be chronically online when you don’t have to factor in a commute.

Data Entry

My job is about 40% data entry, 60% editing and it is amazing. I’m in my house, in comfy clothes, with my pets, working with a truly amazing group of people. It is incredible and I’d like everyone who is also over office culture to know this life. https://t.co/4TkPUHZjXL — Paloma Diamond’s Fan Club President (@ohjasminee) March 4, 2023

Data entry is the kind of work that sounds very monotonous to some. For others, however, it has an appealing basis to build the day around.

“My job is about 40% data entry, 60% editing and it is amazing,” @ohjasminee tweeted, singing the praises of her set up and the flexibility it grants.

Web/UX Design

Web design is so great because you can be an introvert that likes to be home a majority of the time, but still see massive success with a lil’ bit of social media skill and dope work.😅 — John D Saunders | Web Design & Systems (@johndsaunders) April 3, 2024

Web or UX designers help make your experiences on websites that much more seamless. It’s a job that can easily be done remotely. You can work for someone else or freelance, and the earning potential is pretty good. Even better, it’s one of the work-from-home jobs for introverts where on-the-job training can serve as a substitute for a formal education on the subject.

As @johndsaunders put it, one major perk is that professionals can “”Web design is so great because you can “be an introvert that likes to be home a majority of the time, but still see massive success with a lil’ bit of social media skill and dope work.”

