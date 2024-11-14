Bangception: TikToker cuts layer of short bangs underneath longer bangs

Cutting bangs is arguably one of the most painstaking decisions you’ll make in your aesthetic life. The hair option has a reputation for being an idea that seems good when you have it. Of course, it’s one you may come to regret—usually when it’s too late to turn back. It’s especially risky when you’re DIYing the situation, but one brave TikToker did just that. In fact, @hamsterenthusiast01’s TikTok bangs are going viral for not one but two rows in a move that might just be brilliant.

Two rows of bangs serve a big purpose

TikToker @hamsterenthusiast01 showed the process, first sectioning and cutting a row of “baby” or micro bangs. Then, she took down her longer, existing ones. She evened them out, and they successfully fell over the first row. Looking at the creator’s face, you couldn’t tell there were two rows cut. That said, they definitely look a little fuller and bouncier than the average.

There are some trends that work with similar ideas

While it doesn’t seem like anyone else has been brave enough to try that technique yet — or share their results — there are a number of similar techniques for cutting bangs that have gotten attention, both IRL and on TikTok.

“Bangs with Benefits”

The trend cutely named “bangs with benefits” first cropped up a few years ago, as shag and mullet cuts started coming back into the mix. Buller + Rice co-founder and director Anita Rice told Refinery29, “somewhere between the quite extreme choppy layers of the ‘Rachel’ cut, and the ’80s iteration of the mullet.”

Hidden Bangs

The hidden bangs technique involves stylists and DIYers sectioning a “wider, horizontal section” of the front of the hair, as opposed to the traditional triangle section used when cutting them. This allows the hair to be worn out or blended in with the rest of the hair. The TikTok bangs are a fun way to try a style without having to commit.

Would you ever try this look?

