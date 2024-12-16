Featured Video

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: a Subway customer who found something sharp when he bit into his sandwich, new evidence that shows the jacket worn by Luigi Mangione is on sale at Macy’s, a handy roundup of the best Monday memes , and the response to John Fetterman’s first post on Truth Social .

After that, Mikael has a “One Dumb Conspiracy” column for you,

This kind of occurrence isn’t as uncommon as you might think

The apparent jacket worn by the man who shot and killed UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson last week is now on sale at Macy’s.

☕ MEME ROUNDUP

28 of the funniest Monday memes

somehow it’s monday…again…

🇺🇸 POLITICAL POSTING

John Fetterman calls for Trump pardon in Truth Social debut, cementing progressive pariah status

“Terrible take,” one user said of Fetterman’s post. “Can’t believe I ever liked this dude.”

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

The QAnon crowd thinks they know why Trump loves ‘YMCA’ so much

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his "One Dumb Conspiracy" column.

🤖 From the Daily Dot archive: Distorted TikTok sounds hurt marginalized creators—and AI is making it worse.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

HAVE YOU FINISHED YOUR CHRISTMAS SHOPPING YET?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Here are some simple tricks to boost your phone’s privacy.

🎶 Now Playing: “Fury of the Storm” by Dragonforce 🎶



