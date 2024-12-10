‘I cut my tongue’: Subway customer tries to return sandwich after finding this inside his sub

A Subway customer is going viral on TikTok after sharing the sharp object he found inside his footlong sandwich.

User @datr1xhyn is new to TikTok, but he posted his first video on Nov. 24 documenting his experience at the sandwich chain. In his nearly two-minute clip, he shows viewers the sandwich in question—and the aftermath of what happened after his grandma confronted Subway’s workers.

“POV: Subway put a knife in my sandwich & i cut my tongue,” @datr1xhyn wrote in the accompanying text overlay. As of Monday, his video amassed more than 402,100 views.

What did the content creator find in his Subway sub?

In his clip, @datr1xhyn shows viewers a glimpse of his newly-wrapped Subway sandwich. But next to the footlong is a small knife that the chain often uses to stuff toppings into a sandwich.

“They put a knife in my sandwich,” @datr1xhyn alleges.

The content creator says that his grandma attempted to return the sub and proceeded to record her interaction with one of the store’s workers. His grandma then approaches the counter with the sandwich in question.

“This is the sandwich,” @datr1xhyn’s grandma says. “Look at what is inside this sandwich.”

The worker looks at the sandwich and lets out a nervous chuckle.

“Sorry,” the worker replies.

But @datr1xhyn’s grandma wasn’t amused.

“Sorry? And my grandson bit it? There’s no ‘sorry’ today,” she says. “What if he [had] really cut up his mouth?”

The worker then makes @datr1xhyn a new sandwich. But his grandma interjects and says that remaking the sub doesn’t “excuse” the knife being there in the first place.

As of press time, it’s unclear whether @datr1xhyn was seriously injured by the knife or if Subway took any punitive action against the store and worker who left the knife inside of the sub.

Knives sometimes end up in Subway orders, according to workers

According to various online forums, it’s somewhat common for cutlery to end up inside of a Subway sub.

Here’s how it happens: Subway workers sometimes use knives to stuff the sandwich and, in the process, forget to remove the knife from the sub. According to the r/subway subreddit, one Subway worker said he’s been banned from using knives to stuff sandwiches for this very reason. But that hasn’t stopped him from saying that he’s “seen… sandwiches with knives in them.”

“I’ve never lost mine inside a sandwich before I quit even though I’ve seen the sandwiches with knives in them,” one Redditor wrote.

And, according to CBS News, another customer found a 7-inch serrated knife baked into his cold-cut sandwich in 2008. He told the outlet at the time that he bit into the partially melted knife handle but did not swallow any of it. The man said that he later fell ill with “severe stomach issues” and attributed his illness to food poisoning from the blade.

Viewers express shock at workers’ response

In the comments of @datr1xhyn’s video, several viewers said that they couldn’t believe the worker laughed when confronted with the knife-laden sandwich.

“That ‘sorry hehe’ would have pmo even more,” one woman wrote.

“SORRY???” another questioned.

“The lil laugh,” a third viewer added, clearly annoyed.

Others suggested that @datr1xhyn should take legal action.

“Gotta sue Subway and have Subway sue her and fire her,” one person suggested.

“I really hope you contacted a lawyer,” another wrote.

“Why didn’t you call the police… and take pictures,” a third user questioned.

“Go to the hospital so you can have proof and contact an attorney,” another viewer advised.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @datr1xhyn via TikTok comment and to Subway through email.

