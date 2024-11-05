Newsletter: 🐿️ Why did a dead squirrel go viral?

Featured Video

Today’s top stories are about: the craziest squirrel-related election story you’ve heard all year––and the memes it inspired , missives from a self-checkout-less Target , an exclusive report about which fast food apps will save you the most money, and a deep dive into the “Suspect Challenge” that’s blowing up on TikTok.

After that, scroll down for a heartwarming story in our recurring “One Good Thing” column.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Peanut, a squirrel seized and euthanized by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation last week, has become a hero of the righ t. Now, he’s a meme icon as well .

Some think the policy is indicative of a broader shift in retail business models. But what does it mean for shoppers?

Our friends over at FinanceBuzz gave the Daily Dot some intel on how to bring those true cheap fast food deals back . It’s all about the apps.

Suspect is reading this post like a confused 4th grader.

✨ One Good Thing ✨

We cover the “best and worst” of internet culture, but sometimes the “best” can get lost in the shuffle. We’ll focus on stories that highlight the “best” in a semi-regular section called “One Good Thing.”

Girlhood is creating a supportive online community for young Gen Z girls

Recently, there’s been a lot of discussion around the disintegration of tween culture in our country. Many girls who are tweens and young teens lack age-appropriate content and role models. In 2024, a lot of what’s marketed toward girls this age is really meant for younger or older girls—that’s where Girlhood comes in.



Growing up, millennials had a robust culture for young teens—from stores like Limited Too and Delias to shows like Lizzie McGuire, iCarly, That’s So Raven, and Hannah Montana. There were also plenty of longer-ranging shows that gave us the opportunity to grow up alongside characters, step by awkward step.



Two young women—Mia Sugimoto and Sophia Rundle—recognized this current lack of space for young girls. In particular, they noted a lack of “safe space” to discuss their lives and experiences and get advice. With that, they decided to carve one out. Thus, the Girlhood website was born.



Girlhood is a blog-style forum that allows teenage girls to discuss their experiences and get advice from their peers. “Since there are thousands of girls that don’t have a mom, older sister, or friend to talk to about these things, Girlhood is so important as an organization. It grants these girls somebody they can receive reliable advice from,” Rundle says.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📵 A T-Mobile employee was shocked when a customer walked into the store with a fake iPhone. “How do you fall for this???”



🚩 A woman on TikTok shared the red flags she ignored before learning a surprising truth about her marriage .



🥡 A bicyclist shared what he believes to be a new Uber Eats scam with viewers on TikTok.



💉 A woman who donated plasma for extra cash got more than she bargained for when the phlebotomist punctured an artery.



💐 A Seattle woman shared her Hinge date gone wrong and issued a warning to other women in the city.



🍹 A bartender explained that asking for a drink with light ice doesn’t actually mean what people think it does .



🧃 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s how JuiceLand strikers and ride-hailing drivers are organizing online .

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Saoirse Ronan responds to her viral moment ✨

