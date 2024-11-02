‘You don’t get a full drink’: Bartender calls out customers who ask for light ice, reveals what you’re really getting

Typically, ordering a drink with little to no ice means more liquid in the drink. But that doesn’t apply to every beverage. A bartender debunks this myth, claiming that light ice actually lessens the amount of liquor in your drink.

“If you come to the bar, and you order a drink with light ice, light ice does not mean more liquor,” Las Vegas-based bartender Marti (@martiii_soulll) says in a TikTok post that received 8,400 views.

“It actually just means more [mixer.] It could even mean you don’t get a full drink,” she elaborates.

However, the content creator isn’t putting down customers who prefer light ice in their drinks.

“I don’t have a problem with it. You’re drinking it. It’s your drink. I want you to enjoy it. I want to make it how you like it,” she states, before adding, “I just want people to know that don’t know, less ice does not mean more liquor.”

Bartenders laud Marti

A number of bartenders who appear to be tired of having disagreements with customers who order light or no ice applauded the post.

“As bartender in Vegas, THANK YOU FOR THIS! I’ve had to argue people down about this,” one viewer agreed.

“I make the not full drink, but yes most people think it means more liquor people think tall has more liquor also!! I always ask if they want a double when they ask for tall,” another commented.

One even pointed out that certain drinks require more ice, writing, “Ice is #1 ingredient in a mixed drink.”

Marti isn’t the only barkeeper to clarify this about drinks with light ice. The Daily Dot previously reported on another bartender who went viral for a similar PSA. She shared that regardless of the amount of ice, drinks are made the same way. So a request for light ice does not guarantee more alcohol in the glass.

Moreover, some fellow booze drinkers in Marti’s comments said they actually prefer more ice in their drinks.

“I come to the bar and get a drink and get another cup of ice to go because I like my ice!!” one person stated.

“This is the middle of the fkin desert, give me all the ice,” a second remarked.

Light ice is not the standard for cocktails

There are several benefits to having ice in your alcoholic libation. Not only does ice preserve the drink’s flavor, it also ensures the beverage remains cold. According to Memphis Ice Academy, ice keeps the drink at a comfortable temperature through heat absorption.

In addition to keeping the beverage at a stable temperature, ice also adds more flavor to the drink through chilling and dilution, according to Bartenders Business. The lesser the amount of ice in a drink, the faster it dilutes.

Incorrect chilling and dilution levels lead to a noticeable, watered-down flavor. Furthermore, using the right type of ice can make or break your drink as different drinks require specific ice. But if customers prefer light or no ice, Marti encourages them to still order it that way.

“Just order your drink and ask for no ice if possible,” she said in the comments section.

