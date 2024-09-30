Newsletter: 🐶😱 Dogsitter nightmare ends with police involvement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Today’s top stories are about: one woman’s horror story using the dog-sitting app Rover , a tech YouTuber embroiled in controversy due to his iPhone wallpaper side hustle , a town in Maine that has become the target of pet-obsessed MAGA conspiracy theorists , and how crypto bros are trying to cash in on Moo Deng’s fame .

‘It’s not a safe place’: Woman says Rover dogsitter gave their dogs away to someone else

A Rover user’s nightmare experience ended in lies and two lost dogs.

Why Are People Mad At Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee?

Who knew iPhone wallpapers could be so controversial.

Conservative try to turn Maine town into new migrant pet-eating capital of America

As neighbors wait for answers, MAGA continues to spread unfounded conspiracy theories .

Meme coiners are trying to get rich quick off Moo Deng

Capitalism can get its hooks into anything , even the internet’s favorite adorable hippo.

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Change these settings in iOS 18 for better iPhone privacy

Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks is a bi-weekly column that answers the most pressing internet security questions web_crawlr readers have to make sure they can navigate the ‘net safely. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Do you have questions about how to be safe online? If you do, you are in luck. Our “Your Password Sucks” column answers internet security questions from web crawlers like you.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

😠 This TikTok prank is annoying cashiers everywhere .

☕ A Dutch Bros customer found out the hard way why the chain’s small coffee is a better bang for your buck —if you’re buying coffee to get caffeinated.

🌡️ This worker went viral for claiming that Target is shutting off A/C during the hottest times of day to save money.

☀️ A woman told viewers not to buy cases of water that have been sitting in the sun , warning of plastic exposure in a now-viral video.

🍝 Next time you want to order 60 boxes of spaghetti from Instacart , please don’t.

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: These students are ditching college to run an NFT business .

