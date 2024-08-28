‘Dutch Bros is playing us’: Customer warns against ordering a medium-sized drink

A Dutch Bros customer found out the hard way why the chain’s small coffee is a better bang for your buck—if you’re buying coffee to get caffeinated.

“Dutch Bros is playing us,” Neisa (@x90sbbyy) warns in the text overlay.

Neisa says she first ordered a small coffee at Dutch Bros. However, she says she changed her mind after finding out the medium was only a few cents more. “It was, like, 30 cents more. so, I was like, ‘Let’s do a medium,’” she says.

Neisa says the workers had already started making her small coffee, but they let her change her order to a medium. Neisa says she proceeded to watch the worker pour her small coffee into a medium-sized cup. She says they added milk and ice, but no extra coffee.

“So, I was like, ‘Can I get that remade, please? But get, like, more coffee in there because I want a medium coffee,’” she recalls asking.

The barista’s response shocked her. “She was like, ‘Oh, no. Our smalls and our mediums, they both come in two cups. So, if you want more coffee, you have to get a large,” the barista responded, according to Neisa.

She then issues her PSA to fellow Dutch Bros lovers.

“The only difference between a small and a medium at Dutch Bros with their iced coffee is they only add milk and ice,” the content creator warns. “You’re not getting any more coffee.”

Neisa’s video accumulated over 27,000 views.

Like Neisa, viewers learned about this through their own experiences.

“I figured this out ordering [through] the app. Small has 2 shots of espresso and medium has 2 as well. That’s why I only ever get small,” one viewer shared.

Which size is the best bang for your buck?

According to the app, the small is 16 ounces of liquid and contains two shots of espresso. The medium is 24 ounces and also contains two shots. Meanwhile, the large has double the contents of a small. It’s 32 ounces and has four shots of espresso. The large is also about $1 more than a small. But it’s still the best bang for your buck out of the three options.

How much does extra espresso cost?

Others shared that they order their mediums with extra shots of espresso.

“This is why I always ask for an extra shot floating on my medium,” one user wrote.

“I get iced americano with additional shots. It helps to make the iced coffee taste less like a milkshake and more like an actual coffee,” a second commented.

While adding an extra shot of espresso is a good solution, this does cost more. According to the app, adding an extra shot of espresso to the chain’s popular Golden Eagle medium drink costs 70 cents more, bringing the cost closer to $6.

The Daily Dot reached out to Neisa via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Dutch Bros via press email.

