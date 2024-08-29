‘I passed out once’: Worker says Target is shutting off A/C during the hottest times of day to save money

Around the country, many areas are experiencing significant heat waves.

According to CBS News, “humidity combined with soaring temperatures to create maximum heat indexes between 105 and 115 degrees” across the Midwest, and other areas are reporting similar increases in temperatures.

These heat waves have human consequences. USA Today noted on Aug. 26 that more Americans died from heat in 2023 than in any other year over the past two decades, with many of those deaths concentrated in hotter areas like Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas.

Both the CDC and OSHA have guidelines for how to prevent heat stress in workers. However, some workers are reporting that their places of employment aren’t doing everything they can to meet their heat stress needs, as TikTok user Easton (@www.easton.com) recently noted in a clip that has over 26,000 views.

Is Target turning off their air conditioning to save money?

In the image, the TikToker shows himself in a Target employee uniform.

“Target please stop doing AC energy conservations during the hottest times of the day before someone passes out,” he writes in the text overlaying the video.

This TikToker isn’t the first to make such a claim. Back in June, a college professor and small business advisor, Dr. TJ Zito, took to TikTok to express a similar idea.

“The temperature in Target stores is going to be hotter this summer, and they’re not going to have the lights on as much,” Zito stated. “If you’ve seen the new signs as you’re walking into Target, they’re not going to run the AC as often. And they’re going to bring the lights down. So it’s saving on their power bills.”

Other employees complain about the A/C

Issues regarding the heat have been a frequent complaint on the r/Target subreddit, where many employees have shared their stories about dealing with high temperatures. One contrasted a sign warning of lowered air conditioning with another advising about an upcoming heat wave. Others simply told their own stories.

“Today it was soo unbearably hot in there i had multiple guests complaining about the heat. it got so hot that one of the fulfillment team members passed out and an ambulance had to be called,” said a user. “It definitely seems like a safety issue, but anytime anyone brings it up to a TL, ETL, or our SD they just say it’s fine just drink water.”

“We are in the middle of a heat wave where it is 80 to 90 degrees every day and the store STILL has no AC. The instant you walk inside you start sweating. We’ve even had multiple guests complain,” added another. “I was told it would be turned on in July but July is halfway over and still no air conditioning. It makes it miserable to work.”

In the comments section, users offered their opinions about this change.

“When stores are hot like that I literally leave and don’t spend a dollar lol,” said a user.

“Omfg i didn’t know this i really was so confused why i was getting so hot i had to stand in the freezer section,” detailed another.

“I passed out once doing fulfillment at target!! it for sure happens,” wrote a third. “it gets super hot and my store was strict on wearing shorts.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Target via email and to Easton via email and TikTok DM.

