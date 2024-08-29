‘I hope no one is buying this water’: Woman warns against buying water from the gas station

A woman told viewers not to buy cases of water that have been sitting in the sun, warning of plastic exposure in a now-viral TikTok.

In a video with over 239,000 views, TikToker Kaylee (@kayleeest) shows a stack of water cases outside of a 7-Eleven gas station. A sign reads: “$6.99, water 24-pack.”

“I may be crazy, but I hope no one is buying this water,” she says. “Reason being, the sun shines all day on this plastic. Don’t drink water that sits outside.”

The caption reads, “Drinking plastic much?”

Is drinking from heated plastic dangerous?

According to research, Kaylee is onto something.

When plastic water bottles are heated, they can release chemicals like antimony and bisphenol A (BPA) into the beverage.

These plastic chemicals can have major health consequences if consumed in high amounts. Antimony is a carcinogen, meaning it may cause cancer, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

BPA may cause adverse health effects on children—and there may be a link between BPA and type 2 diabetes and heart disease as well, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Will viewers stop drinking from plastic water bottles?

In the comments section, users added to Kaylee’s advice, discussing the consequences of plastic exposure.

“Right, they say not to drink old water from ur car ..notice the bubbles. That’s what makes u sick,” a commenter said.

“Maybe I’m crazier, but I never buy anything you consume that’s sitting outside. Not definite reasoning, it just feels off to me,” another wrote.

“I won’t drink any bottled water,” a third viewer shared. “I have a 1/2-gallon metal water bottle I fill twice a day with my Microclustered Water from my sink.”

However, others don’t seem to care about the potential consequences of plastic exposure.

“We drank out of a three-year-old garden hose with rust on the end all summer as a kid, yet here I still stand 59 years later,” one wrote.

“You do know those pallets of water come in truck trailers that are 100+ degrees on the inside, right?” another asked.

“The plastic is already in the water. Hot or cold, doesn’t matter,” a third added.

Others are more caught up on the price of the water cases in the clip, quipping that $6.99 is too expensive.

“Dang, the price alone is dangerous to buy, hahaha,” one viewer joked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kaylee via TikTok direct message and comment. We also contacted 7-Eleven via email.

