Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: Vice Presidential hopeful JD Vance having an egg price fail that went viral, how the internet is divided over a woman cleaning graves , Cards Against Humanity suing Elon Musk , and a man setting a trap to catch his co-worker who keeps stealing his lunch.

After that, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🥚 EGG ON HIS FACE

JD Vance accidentally reveals great deal for eggs while blasting Harris for rising egg prices

Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) was left with egg on his face recently after discussing inflation at a campaign stop in Pennsylvania.

For some, this is an extremely noble task, giving some much-needed TLC to long-neglected resting places. However, for many across social media, this whole thing is pretty problematic .

Yes, Cards Against Humanity is suing noted Twitter devaluer, hated dad, and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

A man is going viral after claiming to have set an elaborate trap to catch the co-worker who keeps stealing his lunch .

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

‘Agatha All Along’ divides MCU purists and queer fans

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her “Decoding Fandom” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍨 In a viral video, a customer called out a frozen yogurt place after they wouldn’t let her pay without tipping first .

🖥️ A Best Buy worker told a strange tale of a customer loading up his cart with items just minutes before the store closed for the night, creating enough suspicion for the store manager to call the police.

🥵 The thing about heatwaves is that they can be brutal. That’s something a UPS delivery driver learned the hard way after spending a shift in a hot, un-air-conditioned truck.

🥤 This man assaulted a McDonald’s worker just so he could expand his adult Happy Meal cup collection.

🩸 A woman claims she found something appalling in her Adidas shoe box . If you’re squeamish about blood, you may not want to hear this story.

🎬 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Actor Josh Gad scared actress Ashley Park during an interview.

