Cards Against Humanity sues Elon Musk’s SpaceX: ‘Not on my 2024 bingo card’

We’ve all played Cards Against Humanity, yeah? If you’ve been to any sort of adult gathering in the last fourteen years, you’ve likely at least been in the presence of someone playing it. For those unfamiliar, it’s the game where you match lewd phrases to prompts, everyone has a good laugh, and the boxed wine quickly drains.

Cards Against Humanity’s charitable side takes center stage

As it turns out, there’s more to the li’l stinkers behind the game than being li’l stinkers, as Cards Against Humanity has been doing its part for humanity for a few years now.

Their campaign Cards Against Humanity Saves America has been going strong since 2017, and along with several user donations, has gone as far as to purchase land on the US-Mexico border! Why? “To protect a pristine parcel of land…from racist billionaire Donald Trump’s very stupid wall.” The quest had been going strong until very recently when another billionaire showed up to do his buddy a solid. Friendship!

As the gaming company puts it, “an even richer, more racist billionaire—Elon Musk—snuck up on us from behind and completely fucked that land with gravel, tractors, and space garbage.” Yes, the man has honed in on their territory.

Well, these Cards ain’t folding:

Cards Against Humanity sues Elon Musk

Yes, Cards Against Humanity is suing noted Twitter devaluer, hated dad, and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Here’s how they put it:

“Today, we’re announcing Day 7 of Cards Against Humanity Saves America: CARDS AGAINST HUMANITY SUES ELON MUSK FOR 15 MILLION DOLLARS. If we win, we’ll split the net proceeds with all 150,000 original CAH Saves America subscribers—up to $100 each. Sign up and read more about Musk’s fuckery at www.ElonOwesYou100Dollars.com.”

The company is suing Musk, specifically, for trespassing, alleging that SpaceX has treated their Cameron County property as its own for the past six months. While SpaceX had previously acquired other plots of land around the property, they had placed the above-mentioned construction materials and debris on the CAH land without permission. On the surface, it seems like they indeed may have a case here.

Social media reactions to Cards Against Humanity suing Elon Musk

And the people: they are very here for this, with the hashtag #ElonOwesMe100Bucks popping up with some frequency on X:

As you can probably imagine, there’s the usual onslaught of maladjusted blue-checked Elon devotees coming to his defense, which is a good use of everyone’s energy.

Godspeed, CAH. Methinks you may be a popular gift this holiday season.

Everyone I know is getting Cards Against Humanity for Christmas this year. https://t.co/25x6g2ix4e — Bri DeLong (@brldelong) September 23, 2024

