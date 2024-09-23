Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) was left with egg on his face this weekend after discussing inflation at a campaign stop in Pennsylvania.

While speaking at a grocery store in the city of Reading, Vance accused Vice President Kamala Harris of being responsible for an increase in egg prices.

“Eggs when Kamala Harris took office were short of a dollar fifty a dozen,” Vance said. “Now, a dozen eggs will cost you around four dollars thanks to Kamala Harris’ inflationary policies.”

.@JDVance: "Eggs when Kamala Harris took office, were short of a $1.50 a dozen. Now, a dozen eggs will cost you around $4 thanks to Kamala Harris' inflationary policies — It's because she cast the deciding vote on the Inflation Explosion Act." pic.twitter.com/auUMr2zmUT — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 21, 2024

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign widely promoted the clip, sharing it with their millions of followers across social media.

But the campaign’s presumed public relations win did not last. Vance’s own video quickly contradicted his claim regarding egg prices.

As numerous users noticed, egg prices visible directly behind Vance indicated that consumers, at least at the very grocery store he was speaking at, are not paying that much.

Zooming in on the photo shows that at least one visible price tag listed eggs for $2.99. While the rising cost of food in recent years is undoubtedly a concern for millions of Americans—and an avian flu outbreak sharply drove prices up last year—Vance’s apparent failure to notice the egg prices behind him was not lost on his critics.

“Even in their own damn photo, it shows JD Vance is lying about the price of eggs,” X user Alex Cole wrote.

Even in their own damn photo, it shows JD Vance is lying about the price of eggs. pic.twitter.com/d3gqbtqkqL — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 22, 2024

The clip also went viral on Reddit, where critics of Vance similarly disputed his claims.

“Funny how everything is Harris’ fault,” one redditor wrote. “A VP.”

Others pointed out that egg prices climbed again in recent weeks due to another bird flu outbreak.

“Gee – that Bird Flu that required farmers to kill their chickens had nothing to do with the price of eggs?” another sarcastically asked.

https://x.com/acnewsitics/status/18Supporters of Vance correctly noted that the average price for a dozen eggs in Pennsylvania is, in fact, over $4. But given that Vance did not frame his remark as relating to averages, critics argued that the criticism remains valid.

Many also pointed out that Vance held well over a dozen eggs to begin with.

“LOOK AT THE PICTURE. The $2.99 price goes with the yellow egg carton, not his,” another X user said. “BUT Vance is holding a 30-count pack of eggs. $4 for 30 eggs is a fantastic price.”

You all are driving me nuts with this. You know how serious I am about my bargain grocery shopping, ESPECIALLY eggs.



LOOK AT THE PICTURE. The $2.99 price goes with the yellow egg carton, not his. BUT Vance is holding a 30 count pack of eggs. $4 for 30 eggs is a fantastic price. https://t.co/RScPDNUayo — Your Comic Muse (@YourComicMuse) September 23, 2024

Neither Vance nor the Trump campaign commented on the backlash to the senator’s remarks.

