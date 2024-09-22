‘What if both of them just had a lunch date sharing???’: Man sets a trap to catch co-worker who keeps stealing his lunch. Does it work?

A man is viral after claiming to have set an elaborate trap to catch the co-worker who keeps stealing his lunch.

In the three-part clip, which has amassed a cumulative 14 million views, TikTok user Nick (@nickfromohio) explains what prompted him to pursue this prank.

He says, “Somebody at work thinks it’s really funny to eat the food from the fridge with my name marked on it. So today, I thought that it would be really funny if I were to pour laxatives on all of the food that I brought and just sit back and wait to see who was the culprit.”

Man sets trap to catch thieving co-worker?

He then went on to claim that he put “40 doses” of laxatives in his work lunch, adding: “They’re gonna be ready for a colonoscopy.” He said he would be able to catch who took his lunch based on how many times they go to the restroom in the afternoon.

“Somebody isn’t even trying to be sly about it,” he added. “They’re eating so much of my food, taking my drinks, taking my chips, it is getting so frustrating.”

What happened next

In the afternoon, Nick narrowed down his search to two co-workers, Marge and Ben, who used the bathroom multiple times. He then went on to add that when he went for a work call, by the time he got back, they were already absent. But the plot thickened in the next part of the video, as Marge and Ben were both off work.

He went on to add that when he asked his boss about the pair, he confirmed they were in hospital, which further aroused his suspicions. Moreover, a third person, Chris, had also called in sick, putting himself in the frame too. The next day, in the third and final part of the video, Nick discovered the reason Marge and Ben were at the hospital: Marge is pregnant.

“They are clear,” he said. “They are not the culprits. And I mean, congrats to them. I guess that’s a whole other situation I don’t feel like getting into.”

This left Chris, who was still not at work, firmly in the frame. Nick said the next step of his plan was to send a company-wide email about some food causing illness and see if that would trick Chris or whoever else it was into revealing they were the culprit.

How the saga left off

This is where his video saga left off ahead of returning to work on Monday. Despite this, continued to show interest in the chain of events.

“Babes, I’m sitting here in England getting invested in this,” one wrote.

“Sitting in Germany and listening to this story,” another added.

A third said: “Watching from Argentina and waiting for Monday.” A fourth noted, “I’m Mexican, and I love office drama.”

Nick didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Is the scenario real?

However, things might not be as they seem. This is because Nick is known to go viral for similarly outlandish stories. Examples include claiming to be involved in a car chase, go deaf after surgery, and bite off his own tongue.

He also appeared in the New York Post after claiming he saw a screaming man get booted off the plane, while the Daily Dot previously featured him back in May after he told his followers a Target secret shopper targeted him.

Furthermore, his profile description reads, “This is (not) satire.” Is this a tongue-in-cheek admission of a satirical account? It certainly looks that way, and would definitely be more feasible than one person having so many extraordinary things happen to them.

