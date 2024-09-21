We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: Trump fans spinning a conspiracy about a “chemical attack” at a recent rally , a study finding that AI is a better lie detector than humans , how a “Beetlejuice lips” beauty trend threatens to expose dishonest beauty influencers , and a woman warning that you could be “tricked” when shopping on Etsy .

Supporters of former President Donald Trump are spreading wild conspiracy theories after attendees of a rally in Arizona developed unexplained eye pain.

A new study out of the University of California San Diego has found that machine learning was nearly 50% better than humans at detecting lies .

A new TikTok makeup trend threatens to expose dishonest beauty influencers .

Etsy was designed for small businesses to sell their vintage and handmade wares. But a woman is warning that might be a thing of the past due to resellers misusing the platform.

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Grumpy Cat

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes.

🍗 A Popeyes worker showed how the fast food chain seasons their signature chicken —and viewers have some serious questions.

📦 This worker tried applying for a part-time shift at Amazon. The schedule was 84 hours a week .

🚘 If you were to write down all the ways car dealerships scam people , you’d probably be more prolific than Stephen King.

💵 A customer went viral on TikTok after she attempted to challenge two restaurant workers who charged her $15 for a paltry carryout meal. Viewers sided with the restaurant.

🏨 In a viral video, a hotel worker issues 8 things you should never do when visiting a hotel .

🛍️ From the Daily Dot archive: #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt: Why TikTok shopping is now the ordinary .

Embrace the Autumn memes.