Newsletters

Newsletter: 🧪 Trump rally ‘chemical attack’ conspiracies

Subscribe to web_crawlr to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox everyday.

Photo of Andrew Wyrich

Andrew Wyrich
Trump rally 'chemical attack' conspiracies
web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Sign up now for free
Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Our top stories today are about: Trump fans spinning a conspiracy about a “chemical attack” at a recent rally, a study finding that AI is a better lie detector than humans, how a “Beetlejuice lips” beauty trend threatens to expose dishonest beauty influencers, and a woman warning that you could be “tricked” when shopping on Etsy

After that, we’ve got another edition of “Meme History” for you. 

Also: Don’t forget—if you haven’t taken our weekly news quiz, you still can! Just open yesterday’s newsletter to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win our brand new “Click or Treat” sweatshirt

See you next week!

— A.W. 

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🧪 CONSPIRACY
Trump fans think rally hit with ‘chemical attack’ after attendees report burning in eyes

Supporters of former President Donald Trump are spreading wild conspiracy theories after attendees of a rally in Arizona developed unexplained eye pain.

READ MORE

🤖 AI
‘Algorithmic warnings’: Study finds AI is a better lie detector than humans. It could be huge for Facebook, Google, TikTok misinfo

new study out of the University of California San Diego has found that machine learning was nearly 50% better than humans at detecting lies.

READ MORE

👄 VIRAL
‘Beetlejuice lips’ beauty trend inspires backlash: ‘An influencer’s nightmare’

A new TikTok makeup trend threatens to expose dishonest beauty influencers.

READ MORE

📦 CONSUMER COMPLAINTS
‘Your Etsy finds are from Temu’: Woman says you could be getting ‘tricked’ if you shop on Etsy

Etsy was designed for small businesses to sell their vintage and handmade wares. But a woman is warning that might be a thing of the past due to resellers misusing the platform.

READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Meme History, a web_crawlr column

By Kyle Calise
Video Producer

Grumpy Cat meme

Meme History: Grumpy Cat

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍗 A Popeyes worker showed how the fast food chain seasons their signature chicken—and viewers have some serious questions

📦 This worker tried applying for a part-time shift at Amazon. The schedule was 84 hours a week

🚘 If you were to write down all the ways car dealerships scam people, you’d probably be more prolific than Stephen King.

💵 A customer went viral on TikTok after she attempted to challenge two restaurant workers who charged her $15 for a paltry carryout meal. Viewers sided with the restaurant.

🏨 In a viral video, a hotel worker issues 8 things you should never do when visiting a hotel.

🛍️ From the Daily Dot archive: #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt: Why TikTok shopping is now the ordinary.

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Embrace the Autumn memes. 

TAGS

newsletters Previous editions of web_crawlr Web_Crawlr
First published:

Andrew Wyrich

Andrew Wyrich is the newsletter editor at the Daily Dot. He previously served as the deputy tech editor. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

Andrew Wyrich
 
The Daily Dot