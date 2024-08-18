‘Toppings are free btw’: Customer confronts restaurant workers after seeing what she got for $15. Viewers side with the restaurant

A customer went viral on TikTok after she attempted to challenge two restaurant workers who charged her $15 for a paltry carryout meal.

“This is actually insane,” said Deb (@whatsbedbackwards), who began recording her video from outside Döner Station Kebab, a restaurant located in Canada.

As Deb walked into the restaurant, she looked to find the nearest worker who could help explain why her meal cost so much. As of Saturday, her clip had amassed more than 115,500 views.

What was wrong with the customer’s food?

To be clear, Deb received everything she ordered. Her issue, she said, was with the price of the meal.

“Sorry, I’m just making sure I’m correct,” she said. Then she turned to a nearby employee. “You work here, right? This was $15?”

Deb then proceeded to open a to-go box, which contained a few chunks of beef and what looked like pita bread. But two workers confirmed that she was charged the correct amount. The employees explained, too, that her order was pricey because she ordered beef versus other, cheaper protein options.

“It’s the beef, that’s why,” Deb said. “It’s expensive, yeah. [Expletive] Canada.”

Deb wrote in the accompanying video caption that she didn’t plan on visiting the restaurant ever again.

But the restaurant fired back. In a comment under Deb’s video, the TikTok account for the kebab shop wrote, “This is super inaccurate. You ordered a plain shish kebab – no plate – and got what you wanted. You were disrespectful with staff and you got served the same way any other customer would have been.”

In a follow-up video Deb backpedaled. She claimed she wasn’t mad at the workers nor the restaurant—but at Canada’s supposedly expensive cuisine.

I think I got totally misconstrued with that video. I was not complaining about the food,” she said. “Why is everything so expensive in Canada? Obviously if they could make the price lower, they’d make the price lower. That [expletive] is cheaper than Subway, and it’s better.”

Viewers react

After the Kebab shop weighed in on the matter, and said that Deb was being disrespectful to workers, it didn’t take long before viewers took the restaurant’s side.

“Ordering plain kebab and complaining about it after eating it is crazy,” one user said. “Toppings are free btw.”

“U talk to workers like that? Actually unbelievable,” another added. “Wonder how you treat others. Looks like u single too.”

“I feel like that IS worth $15, but you asked for NO toppings hoping you would get more beef,” a third person wrote. “It don’t work like this babe.”

“In Canada we don’t treat service workers this way,” a fourth viewer said.

Others, however, were more sympathetic. Some agreed with Deb’s assessment that the price wasn’t justified by the amount of food she received.

“refund immediately because no way,” one woman wrote.

“That’s one skew of beef, should be $8,” another said.

“If there were toppings on it and other stuff I woulda been on their side, but,” a third user added.

