Our top stories today are about: A man issuing a warning about a new scam that is “really working well,” Elon Musk’s controversial “salute” sparking widespread outrage online , a woman finding something strange in her oysters , and how the only girl at a hackathon getting asked out on a Post-it note sent the internet ablaze.

A tech expert is warning his followers to be on the lookout for the latest Apple scam. Here’s how to avoid getting hacked .

Yesterday, Elon Musk performed a stiff-armed salute that sparked widespread condemnation online . Musk has received waves of criticism in response to his controversial gesture.

A woman shared a video of a worm-like creature “swimming” towards the flesh of one of the raw oysters on her plate, sparking a debate about the safety of the popular delicacy.

A Post-it note handed to “the only girl at a Hackathon” has sparked an internet-wide debate about gender dynamics in tech spaces and public shaming when it comes to dating.

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Neil Gaiman fans reevaluate identity, fandom following harrowing exposé

🍪 A shopper who knows her Oreos tried the new Game Day variety and found that the cookies veered significantly from the ones that she knows and loves.

🥛 This coffee shop customer’s recent experience with an oat milk surcharge is reminding people to always double-check prices—and not be afraid to speak up if something isn’t right .

🍴 How would you feel if you had a date night at Chili’s, just to have the restaurant confiscate your IDs ?

📦 An Amazon delivery driver received a note with a special request from a customer, and he’s not willing to play along .

🚗 Unless you’re an experienced mechanic, it might be difficult to tell when a major issue is happening with your car.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: How a Sims 2 fan forum became an unwitting safe space for queer creatives.

