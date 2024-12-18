‘I’m a dasher this happens often’: Amazon delivery driver calls out customers who leave him a note. Here’s why

An Amazon delivery driver received a note with a special request from a customer, and he’s not willing to play along.

Amazon driver and TikTok user @jtheslay posted a video explaining his decision on Dec. 16 while sitting by the side of his van. “All right guys. I got another customer note,” he says to start the video.

He then proceeds to read the note. “Can you please carry [the] package inside for me? Because it is too heavy for me to lift,” he reads.

@jtheslay turns back to the camera with his response. “No, [expletive],” he says.

An Amazon customer leaves driver a note

The video has amassed more than 400,000 views as of Wednesday morning. In the caption, @jtheslay writes, “No, call a moving company.” In the comments section, many users defended @jtheslay’s decision to not fulfill the request.

One user wrote, “Do y’all not realize he could get fired for entering her home? Even with permission. Both Flex and DSP drivers are told never to enter a customer’s home for any reason.”

A second user wrote, “Amazon literally has it as a separate service for stuff that’s heavy, during checkout. She didn’t want to pay for it.”

A third user wrote, “Order from an actual furniture store if you want inside delivery and setup.”

Another person said, “Someone asked me to deliver to the back of the house! No ma’am it’s 9 p.m. You live in front of the woods, and there are no street lights. I like my life.”

Should drivers deliver inside your home?

Amazon does offer special delivery options for large and bulky items, which include front porch delivery, inside entryway delivery, room of choice delivery, deluxe delivery and unpack, and deluxe delivery and assembly.

It’s also important to note that Amazon uses several different kinds of delivery drivers. Amazon Logistics drivers are part of the company’s internal delivery network. Then there are Amazon Flex drivers, who are independent contractors using their own vehicles to deliver packages. Additionally, Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner program works with third-party package delivery businesses.

Seven years ago, a Reddit user posted to r/AmazonFlexDrivers to discuss a mass email they received after helping a disabled customer by putting her package inside the home. The email is titled “Important | Amazon Flex Delivery Reminders SAFETY.”

The email reads, “Never enter a customer home or garage. Customers expect you to be respectful and professional. Your personal safety is our priority. Never go inside a home or garage to deliver a package, even if: The customer asks or provides notes requiring inside delivery.”

Earlier in the month, a woman went viral after claiming Amazon told her to look for her own missing package.

The Daily Dot reached out to @jtheslay via TikTok comment for comment. We also reached out to Amazon via email for comment.

