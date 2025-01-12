‘You see that off-brand Oreo vibe?’: Shopper buys Game Day Oreo pack. Then she notices something only a true Oreo fan would notice

A shopper who knows her Oreos tried the new Game Day variety and found that the cookies veered significantly from the ones that she knows and loves.

The video comparing the two side by side come from creator Nemesis (@nemmmi), posted to TikTok on Wednesday and getting more than 65,000 views as of Sunday morning.

In it, she begins by declaring it’s a “PSA,” and then telling how she assumed Game Day Oreos would be similar to the beloved cookie that dates back to 1912.

Shopper buys Game Day Oreo pack

Commenting on its color with an unpleasant analogy, Nemesis then remarks, “You see that off brand Oreo vibe?” Then, with the OG version of the cookie in tow to show how they’re different from the Game Day Oreos, she asks, “Can you see that this is what a real Oreo is supposed to look like?”

Indeed, the Game Day version is a medium brown, ostensibly colored like a football used in college and pro games, whereas the original is essentially black.

She also had criticism about the cream filling in the Game Day version.

But as she pointed out in her comment. “And I ate 5 of them anyway cause I thought I didn’t have any at home,” she reported, before revealing that Past Her had stashed away half a sleeve for Future Her to find and enjoy.

“I’m sure most people wouldn’t mind them; I am apparently not most people!!!!” she observed.

They’re also popular online

Oreo is a well-loved brand, and part of that appeal today is attributable to Instagram.

According to a Good Things Utah article, a study compiled by promotions and loyalty experts Snipp Interactive, based on YouGov data, found that Oreo is the most popular food brand in the U.S. base on Instagram hashtags.

Oreo has 9.7 million, compared to Kit Kat with 3.7 million and Snickers with 1.7 million.

“Oreo benefits from plenty of user-generated content, with people tagging their delicious creations, from Oreo milkshakes to Oreo cakes,” the article said. “The ranking highlights Oreo as the most aesthetically pleasing and Instagrammable snack brand. The delicious cookies are clearly a favorite as, according to research, 71.26 million Americans consumed Nabisco Oreo (Regular) in 2020—making it one of the most popular cookies in the U.S. Furthermore, according to YouGov data, an impressive 98% of Americans have heard of the brand, and 76% of people have a positive opinion of it, indicating Oreo is currently dominating across the states.”

Segmanta further underscored its appeal among up-and-coming consumers. “Within gender and the age groups of our survey (ages 13-24), we found that Oreo is most popular among 16-18-year-old males,” that article said. “92% of males cookie snackers ages 16-18 include Oreo as one of their favorite brands.”

Verdict from the people

Commenters weighed in on the matter.

“The design Oreos always taste different!!!” one observed. “They are the worst.”

“I swear the filling did NOT taste the same as always!!” claimed another, regarding the Double Stuf version.

That led the creator to respond, “There’s something afoot!”

“Your anger is valid,” said another, before suggesting, “Lemme put you onto something tho. The dark chocolate creme Oreo. It’s the only other flavor I like, and it is subtly better than regular Oreos but so much better.”

“I’m gonna have to look into this,” Nemesis said.

She was then inspired to create a follow-up video in which she pointedly gives a Game Day display some sideeye.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mondeléz International, Oreo’s parent company, via email, and to the creator via TikTok comment.

