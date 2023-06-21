‘I hadn’t even been drinking’: Customer says Yard House server accused her of being overserved alcohol because of her speech impediment

A woman is going viral after sharing the back story of when Yard House workers made her uncomfortable after assuming her speech impediment meant she was drunk.

The original video has more than 1.4 million views, was of Gina (@gigi.dee) filming herself in the Yard House waiting area while waiting for her Uber. As she filmed, she caught the servers sarcastically waving at her in the background.

“Yard house glenview accused me of being drunk, due to my speech impediment and kicked me out ance waved goodbye to me. Please help me find these people,” the text overlay on the video reads.

@gigi.dee #stitch with @Gina DeStefano id like to say, im not at all being a karen. I could care less about them wrongfully accusing me, but i do care about how rude and uncomfortable they made me feel…. Do better @Yard House ♬ original sound – Gina DeStefano

In the also viral story time video, Gina got more into the details surrounding the situation.

“It’s not that exciting, trust me,” she says.

She explains that she went to the suburbs to get her hair done and decided to stay the night. She took an Uber to Yard House, a sports bar chain, because she was hungry, wanted to get dinner, and the restaurant was one of the only places still open at the time.

Once she got there, Gina sat at the bar to keep the establishment’s booths open for larger parties since she was dining alone. She ordered a drink and something to eat right before the kitchen closed.

Ten minutes in, the server she placed a food order with told her she’s been “overserved,” meaning he thought she’d had too much to drink.

“I was a little nervous because I was by myself, so my speech impediment was at full force. I can’t help that. And I looked at him confused because I hadn’t had anything to drink,” Gina says.

The customer then asked if she could still order food, and while he said she could, it was done with an attitude that made Gina uncomfortable enough to leave the establishment still hungry. As she walked out, Gina noticed two young hostesses laughing and making fun of her along with their main manager, who asked if she had a problem and if she needed him to call her an Uber.

Gina felt so uncomfortable that she moved from where she was originally waiting and ended up at the restaurant’s designated waiting area. That’s when she saw the workers condescendingly waving at her.

Gina shared that she grew up with a mom who managed restaurants and added that she’s been a server herself but had “never dealt with anything like that.”

“That was beyond unprofessional and made me feel so uncomfortable being alone,” Gina says toward the end of the video.

The storytime clip has nearly 350,000 views and over 840 comments, most of which were in her favor.

“id like to say, im not at all being a karen. I could care less about them wrongfully accusing me, but i do care about how rude and uncomfortable they made me feel…. Do better @Yard House,” Gina wrote in the caption.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gina for comment via email.