‘Add a decent amount’: Wyndham guest issues travel warning about using this hotel amenity. Here’s why you should be careful

A Wyndham Hotel guest leaves nothing to chance with hotel room hot tubs, warning everyone to do the same. In a TikTok video, Mitch (@mcdouble_deez) demonstrated step-by-step instructions for properly cleaning a jacuzzi tub before use. Uploaded on Oct. 28, the video quickly went viral, amassing over 5.5 million views so far.

Armed with a bottle of bleach, Mitch dives straight into his demonstration, pouring some into the water-filled hot tub. “So you got your bleach in there,” he explained. Now, next thing you do [is] let it run.”

He advises guests to let the hot tub run for a while, allowing the bleach water to circulate through the jets and thoroughly clean the system.

“So there ain’t no reason to end up with staph infection and whatever else. You know the hotels don’t clean those,” he explained.

In the final steps, Mitch drains the tub and refills it with plain water, running the jets once more to flush out any remaining bleach.

As an extra precaution, he even removes the jets during the cleaning process. However, he notes that this step isn’t necessary.

“But those are good tips for you if you get a hotel room with a jacuzzi in it,” he said as he wrapped up the video.

Former hotel employees weigh in

The opinions of those with intimate knowledge of the hospitality industry stood out the most in the comment section. Some disputed Mitch’s claim that hotels like Wyndham neglect to clean tubs.

“[As] a former housekeeper[,] YES we did HAVE to deep clean them! [We] [didn’t] take the jets apart but we were required to put [a] solution in them and run them while we cleaned the room!” one person protested.

“I used to work at a hotel where all of our corner rooms had jacuzzi tubs like this and we cleaned them after every guest with strong […] chemicals made specifically for people grease,” someone else shared.

However, others praised his extra efforts to ensure the tub was thoroughly cleaned before using it during his stay.

“Hey former hotel maintenance, firstly[,] they do clean them,” another replied. “[Also,] I [don’t] disagree with anything [you] did, [to be honest,] better safe than sorry.”

“I worked in a hotel. [We] had two of these rooms. [The] manager didn’t trust housekeeping to clean it so she personally cleaned those rooms and bleached the jacuzzi every time it was rented,” a comment read.

Mitch shares why he takes no chances with hotel hot tubs

When the Daily Dot spoke with Mitch, he shared his past experiences with hotel room hot tubs. He also explained how he developed his deep-cleaning method.

“I have had bad experiences,” he explained. “[Some] of them are just so disgusting and full of gunk hair. [That’s] why I take the time to clean them.”

He continued, “I came up with the process on a whim—just my quick thoughts to cut germs and hot water to loosen possible gunk.”

As for the response to his now-viral TikTok, Mitch was pleased to see his advice resonate with viewers.

“It seems to have had a good impact on how people think about them, and making sure to clean them even if it’s a nice hotel,” he said. “I’m grateful my message reached as far as it has.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts for a statement.



