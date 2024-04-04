‘But really what do I say’: Worker takes off afternoon for ‘appointments,’ gets hair colored, realizes she didn’t think that through

A worker posted a viral video saying she took the afternoon off so she could make her doctor’s “appointments.” After getting her hair colored, she asks viewers what she’s supposed to tell her co-workers the next day when she returns with different hair.

Lizzi (@lizzigreer) has reached over 1.7 million views and 134,000 likes on her TikTok by Wednesday.

In her 12-second TikTok clip, Lizzi begins by saying, “Y’all, today I took off work for some appointments.”

She says “appointments” in quotations, with an on-screen caption that says “*Dr. appts,” hinting that she didn’t specify to her job what appointment she was attending.

Next, she pulls her hair around on top of her shoulders, showing that she dyed it. “What am I supposed to do when I show up tomorrow with completely different colored hair?” she asks.

Before ending her video, she jokingly adds, “Asking for a friend.”

Lizzi captioned her video asking the audience, “but really what do I say.”

“Literally nothing babe!!!” a viewer told Lizzi in the comment section, “No one can say a thing to you about why you took off, it’s your PTO use it how u want to.”

“So true, it’s none of their business,” Lizzi responded.

Another suggested she tell her co-workers she “had it done after office hours.”

“I love that,” Lizzi responded.

“None of their business what appointments you had,” one added.

“I always have my ‘appts’ on Fridays for this exact reason,” another suggested, “I have the whole weekend to say I got things done!”

“A hair appointment is an appointment!” another said. “Facts,” Lizzi responded.

Lizzi liked a comment that read, “If they ask say, ‘I schedule hair appointments the same day as medically necessary ones.'”

Indeed advises that “It’s typically not mandatory to give a reason for a PTO request unless you’re planning an extended time away from your job. However, your manager may appreciate knowing your general plans.”

Lizzi is not the only TikToker to go viral for sharing their PTO predicament. In recent headlines, a worker ran into her boss at the bar after calling out sick for the day. Additionally, a manager went viral for sharing the struggles of making a schedule when workers continuously call out.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lizzi via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message for more information.

