‘Or the ones that want more hours but constantly calling out’: Manager shows how impossible it is to put together a work schedule

A TikTok user has gone viral on the platform after filming a short sketch that reveals the struggles managers face when trying to organize a work schedule for their employees.

The video, posted by @sabrinadeegolay on Dec. 13, shows her with pen and paper attempting to fill in a weekly work schedule. Accompanying the video is an onscreen caption that reads, “Trying to make the schedule for the week when one employee is on vacay, one is on a bender, one has school functions, two of them aren’t [allowed] to work together and one has Covid”

In the sketch, the TikToker films herself trying to frantically fill a spreadsheet while occasionally putting her hand on her head to demonstrate her exasperation due to the seemingly impossible task.

The video has quickly gone viral, accumulating over 1.5 million views in the process with hundreds of comments from viewers who related to the manager’s struggle to maintain an organized work schedule and shared their own experiences.

“Or the ones that want more hours but constantly calling out,” one user wrote.

“Than you end up adding your name in every empty slot and than go ‘wait when am I OFF,’” a second commenter added.

“And then once it’s done and posted they are going to ask for it to be all rearranged,” a third remarked.

“I seriously can’t even fathom how managers keep track of everyone’s schedules. I applaud y’all!!!” one more stated.

Some commenters also offered tips that could help alleviate the issue.

“have u tried asking them wat days they want??? me and my sister make our own schedule n give it our boss. it works out well for us n him,” one commenter said.

“You should check out Sling, they have a free version and there is an app employees can download that has their schedule,” another user commented.

In another viral TikTok video that illustrates the difficulties of making a functional work schedule, a worker who claimed she quit her job at Walmart discovered her name was still on the schedule—and decided to attend her shift as usual.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @sabrinadeegolay via TikTok direct messages for comment.