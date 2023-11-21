‘I would only eat the store-bought cookies’: Worker avoids company potluck, has to eat Takis after seeing what everyone brings

In the world of office potlucks, there are two types of people: Those who bring culinary masterpieces, and those who, well, let’s just say, try their best.

TikToker @.missdaddy recently gave viewers a front-row seat to the latter category in her viral video titled “Fear factor was at my job yall,” which features a series of questionable dishes that would make even the bravest foodies think twice.

The video was viewed over 586,000 times and set against the backdrop of a typical office gathering. The TikToker narrates her shock and confusion at the array of odd-looking dishes. “OK, so somebody go help me figure out what the f*ck is really going on,” she begins.

She then shows off some of the dishes, including very lightly seasoned potatoes; cookies that look store-bought but came on a plate, implying they were homemade; as well as mac and cheese that is topped with what appears to be blue cheese.

“I feel like y’all want motherf*ckers to be on the toliet,” @.missdaddy says while showcasing an apple and grape salad. “I’m stressed.”

The TikToker said she opted for Takis instead.

The comments section of the video is a mix of sympathy, horror, and shared trauma. One user highlighted the sometimes passive-aggressive nature of potluck contributions, writing, “The Mac and the blue cheese crumble. That coworker don’t like y’all.”

Another shared a haunting tale of a co-worker who prepared potato salad in her bathtub. Yes, you read that right—a bathtub.

So how did we get here? The tradition of office potlucks dates back to the post-World War II era in the United States. As office and corporate culture grew, so did the need for communal activities that strengthened a sense of camaraderie among co-workers. Enter the office potluck, a concept that seemed as American as apple pie.

The 1950s and 1960s saw a boom in these communal gatherings, reflecting a broader societal trend toward the idea of community beyond immediate family. The office potluck was a perfect fit, offering a space for employees from diverse backgrounds to share their culinary traditions, and, in doing so, foster a sense of diversity and team spirit. Unfortunately in 2023, rank blue cheese mac and cheese smells like Team Spirit.

@.missdaddy’s video, while hilarious, reminds us of the joys and perils of office potlucks. They’re a chance to bond with colleagues, share a bit of our personal lives, and occasionally, question our co-workers’ culinary choices—all in good fun?

So next time you’re at an office potluck, maybe stick to the dishes you know… or be brave and try that mysterious oyster casserole. Just maybe ask a few questions first.

In the end, whether it’s a hit or a miss, office potlucks are all about coming together, sharing a laugh, and maybe, just maybe, discovering a new favorite dish—or at least a good bad story to tell.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Miss Daddy via TikTok comment for further information.