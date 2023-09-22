‘U quittin jobs & i cant find one’: Worker shares why he quit Taco Bell, Target, FedEx, PetSmart, and more

While some TikTokers are documenting their experiences on the job search, others are eager to reveal their accounts of leaving their jobs.

Some brag about how quickly they’ve left jobs, with some saying they’ve left a role in as little as 27 minutes. Others have simply shown the peculiarity of their quitting experience, like one Walmart worker who quit but continued to be placed on the schedule.

TikTok user @peezyante is a self-admitted eager job quitter. As he wrote in the caption of one of his videos, “I’ll quit a job quicker than they can print my name tag.”

In a clip with over 2.1 million views as of Friday, @peezyante reveals just how many jobs he’s quit and his reasons for doing so.

His first quitting experience came from Taco Bell, which he says he left twice. While his initial quit came from a generally unpleasant experience, he says he quit a second time after being asked to come back with the promise of a raise. When no raise was given, he says he quit.

The TikToker’s next job was at a car dealership. He says that he was given one role, but when another employee quit, he was expected to assume both roles with the same pay. As a result, he quit.

@peezyante’s other stories follow similar narratives. He says he quit Target after being micromanaged by a man on a scooter. He says he quit FedEx because the location was too far away. He says he quit Marriott after misunderstanding the role. He also quit a job with the city because “they had me working with a f*cking psycho murderer, and nobody said nothing about it.” He quit a job at a moving company after seeing what his role would be at an orientation. Finally, he claims he quit his last job at Cargill because he only got it in the first place to make his rent payment.

In total, he says that he quit eight different companies in this video. However, those weren’t all of @peezyante’s quitting stories.

In another video, @peezyante says he quit PetSmart because he was asked to clean up pet feces. He quit Amazon after seeing a cousin who worked there describe the experience as “hell.” He stopped doing DoorDash after stealing a customer’s Shake Shack order before deleting the app. The TikToker does not share the company that gave him this quitting experience, but he says he quit a job that asked him to work 12-hour shifts, five days per week.

He also reveals in this video that he had enlisted in the Marines in high school, though he could not join due to his asthma.

In the comments section, users were amazed that the TikToker could get that many jobs in the first place, given the current struggle that many are facing to find employment.

“He a professional job seeker… not keeper,” a user wrote.

“You done had more jobs than indeed,” another added.

That said, some commended the TikToker for choosing to quit roles that he felt mistreated him.

“I am very proud of the younger generation for working and having boundaries when it come to their jobs and supervisors,” a commenter said.

“Brah I feel your pain,” a second stated. “These jobs are not organized or giving employees peace at all.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @peezyante via Instagram direct message.