‘I recommend it for ppl with tight schedules’: Worker praises Amazon Flex as a viable side hustle. Not everyone agrees

While Amazon has drawn criticism for its labor conditions, some users have recently gone viral and sparked discussion after praising Amazon Flex.

Per the company’s website, “With Amazon Flex, you work only when you want to. You can plan your week by reserving blocks in advance or picking them each day based on your availability.”

This flexibility has some internet users raving. One claimed she earned over $200 in a single day by working for Amazon Flex; others have alleged they were paid without even having to work.

Now, another user has sparked a discussion after showing the various benefits of the job. In a video with over 1 million views as of Sunday, TikTok user Key (@keyionnaaliyah) lists the various reasons she recommends working for the service.

Some of the benefits she lists include picking one’s own hours, only needing to work four hours per week, extra money for working on weekends, and more.

“I recommend it for ppl with tight schedules,” she explains in a comment.

However, some users were quick to point out the issues with Amazon Flex.

“Amazon flex doesn’t get shifts that often. You have to compete for them in the app and if you don’t do at least 20hrs you get an attendance point,” a commenter said.

“…you literally have to be on the app right when they drop,” Key said in response to another comment complaining about a lack of shifts.

There are other issues as well. For example, Amazon Flex workers are technically independent contractors. This means that they do not receive the benefits that Amazon offers to its full-time workers, even if they end up working 40+ hours per week.

Still, some users were happy to see Amazon opening this as an option for interested workers.

“I’m so glad I got flex. It helps with managing my college courses and my second job,” a commenter wrote.

“Yessss I love it,” a second user added. “Don’t gotta do too much…I’m in and out so damn fast.”

The creator replied to a comment asking about pay by saying, “I get between 17.50-22.50 depends on the day and time.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Amazon via email and Key via TikTok direct message.