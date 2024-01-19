‘I don’t want to give money to somebody who hurt my feelings’: Coffee shop patron says he got a worker fired because he refused to tip. Here’s what happened

A coffee shop customer claims that refusing to tip a worker got them fired—but not before the two had time to develop a complex relationship.

The saga plays out in a TikTok video from prolific creator Ceros (@cerosthegod), with more than 21,000 seeing it on the platform since it was first shared on Nov. 29. In it, he explains that he had a ritual with a favorite coffee place that involved getting a vanilla coffee and a scone before sitting down to watch YouTube videos.

However, he said all that changed after a series of encounters with a worker named Jason, who he described as “a very flamboyant man.” He noted that one of his first encounters with Jason turned when he overheard the worker make a rude comment.

“I could hear everything,” Ceros said. “There’s no noise. I just hear the outside birds chirping, and then I hear in the background, I hear Jason say, ‘Oh my God, he looks like he’s homeless; look at him.'”

According to Ceros, Jason then appeared startled by Ceros paying attention to him. The worker reportedly walked away, and Ceros thought, “Hmm, well, no tip for him.”

The TikToker said he appeared at the store again two days later and that Jason appeared “more disgruntled and angry, very confused.”

This continued on subsequent visits, Ceros said, until Jason finally confronted him about why he doesn’t tip.

“I looked at him and said, ‘It’s because you called me homeless. I heard you.’ And he said, ‘Well, that was one time.’ And I say, ‘Well, it hurt my feelings. And I don’t want to give money to somebody who hurt my feelings,'” Ceros continued.

The TikToker went on to maintain that he tips other people who work at the store as much as 40 percent. Ceros said Jason eventually attempted to apologize, but the TikToker responded, “The only apology is changed behavior, and I do not wish to accept an apology from you. I don’t want it.’

Ceros said he then spoke to the store owner, Abdul, and explained the situation, which reportedly led to Jason calling Ceros a “snitch” and following him out of the store with “very weird stalker’s behavior.” Another report to Abdul about Jason’s behavior led to the worker getting fired, Ceros said.

Ceros ended the video with a direct appeal to Jason. “If you ever see this video, I know this may upset you, but I still don’t care. I don’t care if you’re fired. I don’t. It’s not my fault. Learn to be nice.”

Commenters weighed in on the situation.

“I have this thing where if I have to ask for an apology, the apology feels hollow and not heart felt,” one wrote.

Another said, “Jason sounds like the sort of person who tests boundaries to see what he can get away with & then gets upset when his actions have consequences.”

One, taking issue with the voices Ceros used to depict Jason and Abdul in the story, remarked, “You got mad at him for judging your appearance yet you mocked his sexuality and the owner’s ethnicity. Got it. Learn ur own lesson.”

But Ceros had plenty of people in his corner, including one who remarked, “That is so rude you had absolutely every single right to not tip him. If it were up to me and I had no consequences I would’ve slapped him SO hard.”

