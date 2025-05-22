“It worked like a charm”: Can’t stop crying at work? Clenching your butt may be the answer

Crying is a natural emotional response—but let’s face it, sometimes it shows up at the worst possible time.

Whether you’re in a meeting, mid-confrontation, or just trying to hold it together with your friends, you might wish you had a way to hold the tears back. So what do people actually do?

That’s exactly what TikTok creator Dawna Rae Warren (@dawnaraewarren) wanted to know. In a recent video, she asked her followers, “What is your foolproof way to stop crying?”

Plenty of users chimed in with common tactics—breathing exercises, sipping water, and grounding techniques.

But one answer stood out above the rest.

So… what did they suggest?

“I went to a conference where they said to avoid crying at work, you clench your butt as hard as you can. Life = changed,” one commenter wrote.

Warren couldn’t help but react. In a follow-up video, she stitched the comment, wide-eyed and intrigued.

“Incredible advice,” she says. “What conference? What conference was this?”

Does this technique actually work?

Surprisingly, yes—at least for some people.

In a medically reviewed blog post from GoodRX, life coach Bob Greenaway shared his experience.

“My sister-in-law told me if you clench your butt cheeks when you feel the urge to cry, it stops it from happening,” he wrote.

At first, he didn’t buy it. But when it came time to give a eulogy at his stepfather’s funeral, he gave it a shot.

“I used it… and it worked like a charm,” he said. “It is now my go-to for those moments.”

In the same blog post, medical editor Dr. Patricia Pinto-Garcia also approved of the technique.

“These stories give some great options—whether it’s tapping or focusing on controlled muscle movements—these things can help you focus on something else and interrupt that reflexive crying response,” she explained.

Viewers had thoughts—and questions

In the comments of Warren’s video, some people reflected on the social pressure to hold back tears, and others were ready to give the trick a try.

“I just cry,” one commenter wrote. “Why are men allowed to be angry but I’m not allowed to cry?”

Another joked, “Not sure but my kid’s softball coach must have went to the same conference.”

And a third person already had a plan.

“Gonna use this tomorrow,” they wrote. “I’ve been putting off confronting my boss because I know I’ll cry.”



