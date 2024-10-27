‘BMW wanted $3,800’: Woman quoted $1,200 by mechanic for brakes on her Toyota. She does something unexpected instead

Car repair and maintenance are not cheap these days. Earlier this year, AAA reported that drivers now spend an average of $9.83 per mile driven on upkeep.

As a result, some car owners are starting to take matters into their own hands.

One example comes from a woman who recently sparked debate on TikTok after sharing how she decided to fix her own car breaks instead of paying a hefty price.

In her clip, which has garnered over 425,200 views, TikToker @meanvar described the ups and downs of learning car repair firsthand.

Why did the TikToker decide to DIY her car repair?

@meanvar starts by explaining her decision to take on the project herself.

“A couple days ago, I got quoted for the dealership to do them brakes and rotors all the way around for $1,200,” she shares. “And they said it just barely passed inspection, just barely like really pressuring me to get it done while I was there.”

But for @meanvar, dropping that much cash wasn’t an option. After calling around, she found a shop that quoted $500 for the job but discovered they’d still charge that amount even if she bought the parts herself.

“Apparently, after I posted a video, I found out you don’t bring your own food to a restaurant,” she jokes.

Determined to save money, she decided to try replacing the brakes herself. She had the tools already and figured it was a chance to “learn a new skill” and “level up.”

But soon, she encountered her first obstacle: a stubborn, stripped bolt on one side of the car.

“You need a lot of strength, a lot of strength, and it just wasn’t working,” she recalls. Frustrated but determined, she gave herself a break, researched solutions, and returned with new tools, including rust spray and a breaker bar.

The next day, things started looking up. “Oh, they come off as smooth as butter,” she says.

The road to completing the project still wasn’t smooth, though, as she even found out the rotors she bought didn’t fit her car.

Determined DIYer finally fixes her car

After another trip to the store—45 minutes each way—she returned with the correct parts. With the correct parts finally in hand, @meanvar got everything into place, including the brake pads, rotors, and greased-up caliper pins. But as she prepared to bleed the brakes, she found that the bleeder screw was rusted shut.

Wanting to avoid more broken parts, she says she decided to spray it with penetrating oil and let it sit for a couple of days. “I learned my lesson,” she admits.

After waiting patiently, she tried again, this time with her 6-year-old daughter’s help. “She’s a great helper,” @meanvar says.

Together, they successfully bled the brakes, and everything seemed to go smoothly from there. “The car still stops,” she says, jokingly adding, “Now, mind you, I don’t know if I did the brakes correct, but I do have three other brakes that seem to work.”

To conclude the video, @meanvar felt good about her newfound skill. “First side: 3 to 5 business days. Second one: an hour. I’d say that’s not too bad,” she says.

Do experts recommend repairing your own brakes?

In general, experts do not recommend a car owners take this level of car repair on unless they have the right tools and basic knowledge.

Cars.com wrote that with the complexity of modern brake systems, making a mistake is highly probable and the consequences are dangerous.

“If you decide to do the work yourself, be sure you’re addressing the root causes of your brake issues, and make sure pads, rotors, and other parts really do need replacing before you buy new ones,” they write.

Viewers are impressed at DIY car repair

In the comments, users applauded @meanvar for taking on the project.

One experienced mechanic praised her, writing, “30 plus years as a mechanic, even we run into problems in what should be an easy job. congratulations on your first big auto repair.”

A second user shared a similar story. “BMW wanted 3800,” they recounted. “I did it myself for a little over 300. That’s a massive savings.”

“Nobody knows how to do anything the first time,” another user wrote. “Mess it up a little and do better next time. Great job.”

“I became a mechanic 25 years ago because I was too poor to pay someone else to do what I knew I could do,” remarked a fourth. “Welcome to the club! Congratulations!”

