Whether you’re hustling to work, road tripping across the country, or just want a hot meal without firing up the stove, fast food restaurants have some of the quickest and most affordable breakfast options available. And Burger King has put some real effort into creating a versatile menu for savory and sweet taste buds over the years.

But unlike some fast food restaurants, BK doesn’t serve breakfast all day, so if you want to pick something up to satisfy your breakfast cravings, it’s important to know what time Burger King stops serving breakfast.

What time does Burger King stop serving breakfast?

Most Burger King locations open at 6 a.m. and if you want to swing by for breakfast, you’ll want to make sure you get there before 10:30 a.m. After that, they switch over to the full normal lunch and dinner menu, and you’ll have to wait until the next day to grab yourself a Croissan’wich.

(Also, Burger King typically closes at midnight.)

On Sundays, you may have a little more leeway, as some locations opt to serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. instead, but it’s always a good idea to check with your local restaurant to confirm their specific menu hours.

What breakfast options are available on the Burger King menu?

BK’s breakfast menu can vary slightly from state to state, but some popular options include:

Croissan’wich with Egg & Cheese with Sausage, Bacon, or Ham

Biscuit Sandwich with Egg & Cheese with Sausage, Bacon, or Ham

Egg-normous Burrito

2 Breakfast Burrito Jr. Meal

Pancake & Sausage Platter

French Toast Sticks

Maple Flavor Oatmeal

And of course you can always grab coffee—including decaf and iced coffee options.

Can I order from the normal menu during breakfast at Burger King?

Some Burger King locations continue to serve burgers and other items more traditionally ordered during lunch and dinner at the same time as they offer their breakfast menu, which they refer to as their “Burgers for Breakfast” menu. But each franchise makes that decision for themselves—there’s no company-wide policy at the moment.

If you want to confirm whether your local BK offers 7 a.m. Whoppers and fries, or if you want to double-check those Sunday hours, you can find the location closest to you and the number to contact them at on their website.