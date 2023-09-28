Let’s say you’re hungry for a burger and it’s getting late. Perhaps it’s 9 p.m. Perhaps it’s the witching hour. A Burger King looms on the horizon in front of you as you drive, and you’re then wondering, “What time does Burger King close?”

Burger King is an iconic American fast-food chain renowned for its Whoppers and “Have It Your Way” slogan, operates across the globe, offering a variety of menu items including hamburgers, fries, salads, breakfast foods, and a new snack wrap that might have a certain competitor wishing they’d kept a snack wrap of their own.

What time does Burger King close? (And open?)

Typically, a Burger King closes at midnight. Standard operating hours from Monday through Saturday are 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. On Sundays, the King usually sleeps in a bit, opening the doors at 7 a.m.

However, these hours may vary by location and on holidays, and it is recommended to check with the individual store or use the Burger King app for the most accurate information.

What time does Burger King serve breakfast?

Every day but Sunday, you’re looking at 6 to 10:30 a.m.; also the pivotal time for McDonald’s—the time of day one expert claims is the worst time to go to McDonald’s. Like its rival, Burger King doesn’t do all-day breakfast.

On Sunday, breakfast typically goes from 7 to 11 a.m.

How do I find out what time my Burger King is open?

Burger King offers several methods to confirm specific hours for individual locations:

The Burger King Locator provides accurate hours for nearby restaurants, along with additional information like contact details and directions.

Google Maps is another reliable source for finding hours and other relevant information. The Burger King Mobile App provides accurate hours, also bringing users mobile payment options and deals.

But what’s this I’m hearing about Burger King restaurants closing?

Due to intense market competition and franchisee difficulties, Burger King plans to close up to 400 locations nationwide by the end of 2023, per Today.com. The company aims to work with dedicated franchisees and is undertaking a $400 million “Reclaim the Flame” turnaround plan to regain market share and revamp its U.S. operations.

However, despite the closures, Burger King’s parent company, Restaurant Brands International, reported a nearly 10% rise in global comparable sales in the first quarter of 2023, surpassing expectations.

How did Burger King start? And is Burger King going out of business?

Founded in 1953 as Insta-Burger King, the company encountered financial difficulties, leading to its acquisition and renaming to “Burger King” by Miami-based franchisees David Edgerton and James McLamore in 1955. The chain began expanding in 1959, eventually becoming the second-largest hamburger fast food chain in the world, employing over 35,000 workers, with nearly 7,000 restaurants across the U.S.

Despite facing closures and challenges in the domestic market, BK continues to be a popular fast-food option globally. It offers a diverse menu, with standard operating, breakfast, and lunch hours to cater to the different needs of customers—even if it didn’t seem to understand one TikToker’s quest to find the cheapest item at top fast-food restaurants in the U.S.