‘I type in medium rare please’: Texas Roadhouse server shares what to actually order at lunch

In a TikTok, a Texas Roadhouse server shared one of her meal hacks and her favorite food items from the restaurant chain.

Hanny (@pimpvanillaslim) starts off the video with the top thing she recommends when people ask her what she orders at Texas Roadhouse. The server, who’s worked at the steakhouse chain for two years, shares that her favorite thing to get is the steak kebab.

When she closes the store, she gets to take home up to $12.99 worth of food, so she orders the steak bites from the kid’s menu and asks for them medium rare. Technically, the only options for how the steak on the kid’s menu can get cooked are medium well to well, but in the notes, she asks for “medium rare, please,” and the kitchen usually accommodates her request.

“Cuz I’m tight like that with the people who cook the steaks,” Hanny says.

She then adds a smother of jack cheese, mushrooms on the side, and a side of the kebab marinade, which she uses as a dipping sauce for the steak bites. She gets a sweet potato as a side, loaded with marshmallow and caramel sauce.

Her other recommendations when ordering at the restaurant are the green beans and the chili. She adds that for an extra dollar, the chili will come in a huge bowl.

She also recommends the snake bites, which are essentially spicy fried cheese balls, but said they’re so rich and spicy that she can only eat a few at a time.

Hanny also highly recommends the butter rolls with the chain’s iconic cinnamon butter—but that’s already a fan favorite.

Texas Roadhouse is a steakhouse chain that specializes in Texas and Southwestern-style cuisine. Founded about three decades ago, the chain has grown to include three restaurant concepts (Bubbas’s 33 and Jaggers) and has more than 700 restaurants across virtually every state in the United States, plus in ten foreign countries, according to the chain’s investor relations site.

The Daily Dot has previously covered other tips and hacks from this creator, including her sharing how to buy a tub of honey cinnamon butter for $1.99, her hack for getting a smaller and cheaper salad (since the restaurant serves very large salads one person may not be able to to finish), how to get a bigger and better value steak, and how to get extra shrimp with your meal.

