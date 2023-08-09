‘This hack is for you if you like shrimp BUT just want a few’: Texas Roadhouse worker shares hack to getting a few shrimp added to meal

Sometimes you want surf with your turf, but you don’t want the whole ocean.

TikTok creator Hanna Cannon (@pimpvanillaslim) has got you. The Texas Roadhouse worker recently shared the secret to getting just a few shrimp added to your meal at the chain restaurant.

Her video on the hack has gotten more than 11,000 views in just two days on the platform.

In the video, Cannon sits in uniform in a Texas Roadhouse booth and speaks to the camera.

She explains that the “sidekick” of shrimp your Texas Roadhouse server asks if you’d like to add to your meal comes with five shrimp.

“But, if that seems like a lot to you and you just want a couple, you can get three shrimp for $3.99,” Cannon says.

The smaller shrimp portion, called a “smother,” is $4 less than the $7.99 sidekick option. Cannon says customers can get the shrimp smother in multiples of three on top or on the side of their steaks.

This is not the first time Cannon has shared Texas Roadhouse “life hacks” on her TikTok account. Previously, she shared secret menu items like a chili cheese dog and a pulled pork cactus blossom.

In other recent Texas Roadhouse news: A TikTok creator showed that her take on the viral “girl dinner” trend is a full box of rolls from the steakhouse, and another shared how she fed her family of three with just $40 at the restaurant.

The Daily Dot contacted Cannon via Instagram direct message and Texas Roadhouse via email for further information.