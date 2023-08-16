‘That way you can get dessert’: Texas Roadhouse server shares secret menu hack for small dinner salad

In a viral TikTok video, a Texas Roadhouse server shared a hack for getting a smaller and cheaper salad.

In the clip, server Hanna Cannon (@pimpvanillaslim) films inside the Texas Roadhouse she works at, still decked out in her uniform. She explains that the restaurant chain’s salads typically come in “giant” bowls, illustrating a more than a foot-long circle with her hands.

She adds that on top of the leafy greens, the salads come with a protein topping like steak, salmon, chicken tenders (which Texas Roadhouse calls chicken critters), or grilled chicken.

“A lot of people can’t finish them,” Cannon claims.

For those who want a smaller and cheaper salad, Cannon suggests ordering off of the kid’s menu. She specifies that viewers should order the protein they want from the kid’s meal, which offers all the same as the adult’s menu except salmon, ask their server for a salad, and specify that the protein should be atop the salad.

“Salad as a side for a kids meal is a little bit extra but it’s gonna end up being way cheaper than the dinner salad and it’s gonna obviously be in a smaller bowl,” Cannon says.

“That way you can get dessert,” she adds, recommending the cheesecake and apple pie.

Texas Roadhouse is a steakhouse chain that specializes in Texas and Southwestern-style cuisine, and content from the restaurant’s workers and customers regularly makes waves online.

This is not the first Texas Roadhouse hack Cannon has shared. The Daily Dot previously covered her video on how to get a heartier meal with more ounces of steak for the same price as a smaller menu item and her hack for getting a few extra shrimp added to a meal.

The video has more than 36,500 views and a dozen comments as of Wednesday morning.

“Love these tips & tricks for a budget friendly dinner!” the top comment read.

A few people in the comments seemed to want to try the hack but were apprehensive about how their server would react.

“Is someone going to yell at me for ordering a kids meal,” one viewer asked.

“Until you get the server who won’t let you get the kids meal,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cannon via Instagram direct message and to Texas Roadhouse via email.