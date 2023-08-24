‘You didn’t hear that from me’: Texas Roadhouse server shares hack to buying tub of honey cinnamon butter for $1.99

In a viral TikTok video, a Texas Roadhouse server shares a hack for getting an 8-ounce tub of honey cinnamon butter for just $1.99.

By Wednesday afternoon, Hanna’s video (@pimpvanillaslim) has reached over 10,800 views.

In the clip, Hanna is in the to-go section at Texas Roadhouse. She films an 8-ounce tub of honey cinnamon butter and tells the audience that you can buy them for $1.99.

“But you didn’t hear that from me,” she adds.

“RANCH RANCH RANCH,” one viewer says in the comment section, suggesting you could try this hack with other condiments.

Other viewers praise Hanna for providing them with yet another Texas Roadhouse tip. Hanna frequently posts hacks on her account and even has her bio captioned, “Just a girl who loves Texas Roadhouse.”

“Love your tips,”one viewer says.

“We need more,” another says.

The Daily Dot has previously covered other videos from Hanna about Texas Roadhouse. Recently she posted a hack for getting a few extra shrimp added to your meal and another on how to get a smaller and cheaper dinner salad.

One follower says Hanna’s videos are great for a “budget friendly dinner.” She has gained 3,408 followers on TikTok and over 63,000 likes since her first video in August 2020.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hanna via TikTok direct message.