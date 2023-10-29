‘I would literally go insane’: Worker with $100K salary shares what his job is like—it’s not what people expect

Conversations about jobs are incredibly popular on TikTok. Whether it’s workers lamenting low wages, or sharing the unexpectedly high wages one can earn in certain jobs, users have taken to the platform to discuss every part of the employment process.

For many, this conversation focuses on seeking a job. Now, a user on TikTok has gone viral after showing what working at his job, which he says carries a $100,000 salary, actually looks like.

In a video with over 1.7 million views as of Sunday, TikTok user Nick Park (@sewoongpark0) shows himself quietly sitting at a computer in an office. Throughout the video, he can be seen clicking and typing.

He summarizes his job by saying that he spends his time “checking emails and making reports and planning” as well as “working independently without talking.”

In a comment, Park says that his role in the company is as a “Logistic analyst.” He further notes that “it can also be called transportation analyst or supply chain analyst.”

“Its amazing since i have time to work on my personal stuff,” he said in a comment.

Park’s video struck a chord with many viewers seeking either a new job or better pay in their current work. Conversations in the comments section had some similarities to discussions of “lazy girl jobs,” in which employees perform basic work while still getting paid enough to survive.

Some users in comments were quick to say that Park was living out their workplace fantasy.

“Introvert’s dream,” a user wrote.

“The perfect job for an introverted like me,” added another.

“It don’t even have to be 100K just get me a job like this,” shared a third.

“I need this. I have a master’s degree and only make 50k a year,” declared an additional TikToker.

However, others countered that working in such a career would be bad for their mental health, regardless of the pay.

“Humans living enriching lives in the best economic system ever invented,” joked a commenter.

“I’d be going crazy doing that for the rest of my life,” said a second.

“i would literally go insane… doing this for 40-50 years????” questioned a TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Park via email.