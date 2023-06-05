‘400 oh HELL NAW’: Worker shows what it’s like working at Panera for $400 every 2 weeks

Low wages and dirty work is a staple of working in the fast food industry.

But one Panera worker said that they’ve had enough.

In a viral video that has amassed more than 148,000 views, Nyaisia Corday (@love4nyasiaacordayy) showed viewers her day-to-day life as a Panera employee. Most viewers seemed to agree that the worst part is how little she earns.

The short clip shows stacks of dishes, which Corday apparently must wash in order to earn $400 every two weeks.

In the comments section, viewers expressed outrage over Corday’s reported pay and shared their own horror stories about working at Panera.

“400 oh HELL NAW,” one user commented.

“I’d never work at Panera again. It was so bad,” another declared.

“Every two weeks ?!?!! THAT NEED TO BE WEEKLY,” a third user said.

One user even sought solace as a soon-to-be Panera employee.

“I START TOMORROW,” they wrote. “Y’all don’t play.” To this comment, Corday responded: “Goodluck. I should’ve trusted the signs.”

Panera workers have long used TikTok to speak up about their experiences working at the chain. Last month, one employee went viral after she said that her managers promoted her just so they could avoid paying her overtime. Another expressed disappointment after she said that her managers refused to have her back when dealing with difficult customers.

But low wages in the fast food industry continue to stir controversy as the push to boost minimum wages continues. One study discovered rampant homelessness for workers in the food industry. It estimated that there are over 10,000 fast food workers who are homeless in California alone.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Corday and Panera via email.