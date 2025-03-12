Woman buys swing set from Sam’s Club. Then she looks at what’s inside the box

A woman innocently purchased a swing set from Sam’s Club, not realizing that it would require extensive installation. She offers this as a hack to other wives who might be wanting to irritate their husbands.

TikTok user Madi Paige (@theofficialmadipaige) posted a video about the situation on March 8. It has since amassed 343,000 views. “You want to know how to [expletive] your husband off in a split second?” she asks viewers to start the video. “Buy a swing set from Sam’s that has zero parts connected beforehand.”

Madi Paige’s eyes widen for dramatic effect before she turns the camera around to the unboxed swing set, which is indeed in pieces. Her dutiful husband is in the process of assembling it. It sure does look like he’s in for a long and complicated job.

Viewers react to the Sam’s Club swing set husband hack

In the caption, Madi Paige wrote, “Sorry, babeeeee, love you!” Plenty of wives in the comments said they can relate.

“Sixteen hours. That’s the total time it took three adults to assemble my son’s swing set,” wrote one user. Madi Paige replied, “Don’t tell me this.”

A second user joked, “Make sure to keep asking him when he thinks he’ll be done building it!”

“Putting ours together almost caused a divorce,” a third user said. Madi Paige responded, “Hahaha, that’s what I keep hearing so I’m gonna mow the yard to steer clear of that.”

At least a couple of dads chimed in from experience as well. “Ten hours later! It’s not a fun process, but it looks like he’s got it down. Nice organizing!” one wrote.

How hard is it to assemble a swing set?

It might sound intimidating, but it honestly shouldn’t be too difficult to assemble a swing set in your backyard if you’ve got the time, desire, and tools for the job. It seems from the brief glimpse we got into Madi Paige’s husband’s setup that he’s got everything under control.

According to SwingSetMall.com, you should be able to do this kind of project even if you aren’t “very hands-on” when it comes to household jobs. Of course, the time it takes will depend on how many pieces are in the set. On the shorter end, it might take a few hours. If the kit is more complicated, it could absolutely take upwards of 10 hours. The one in the video looks like one of Sam’s Club’s wooden swing sets, which range in price from $1,000 to $4,500.

The Daily Dot reached out to Madi Paige via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Sam’s Club via online contact form for comment.

