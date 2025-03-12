Rapper and Disney star girlfriend say worker has ‘no proof’ he wore the Bottega jacket he was trying to return. Then the worker pulls up evidence

A former department store worker is finally sharing her side of the story after a rapper’s attempt to return a jacket resulted in a campaign of harassment from his fans.

Featured Video

In a recent TikTok that’s been viewed over 4.6 million times, Rose (@roselovesssyou) described an incident that took place when she was still working at her previous job over a year ago. A “very famous” rapper came into the store (which she declined to name) looking for a designer jacket to wear in his music video.

It wasn’t until after she helped him pick out a green Bottega jacket worth about $6,000 that her co-worker came over to tell her who he was. Rose wound up following him on Instagram, which meant she also saw when he posted the music video in which he wore the jacket.

The rapper tries to return the jacket

Around a week later, she said he came back into the store with his girlfriend, who was “starring in a very big, well-known Disney movie at the time,” and asked to return the item.

Advertisement

“I had to tell them, ‘No, you cannot do that.’ It was not fun,” she admitted. “We ended up going back and forth over this, and I had to tell him three reasons I could not return this jacket.”

Despite Rose pointing out that the jacket overwhelming smelled like both cologne and smoke, that wasn’t good enough for the rapper and his girlfriend, who she said continued to argue with her. When she finally pointed out that it had been worn, he had the audacity to tell her that she couldn’t prove that.

“And I said, ‘Actually, I can.’ And I pulled out my phone, pulled up the video, and said, ‘This you?’” she recalled. “He was speechless.”

While he may have been speechless, his Disney star girlfriend was anything but. She allegedly called Rose unprofessional and demanded to know if this was how she treated all customers coming into the store.

Advertisement

“I explained to her, ‘You guys are public figures, very well known. He told me he was shooting a music video. This is a public video posted on YouTube. Yes, I saw it. Yes, I pulled it up because I am commission-based. I know it was worn. I cannot take back this jacket. It is a $6,000 jacket. It is against our return policy. I am not able to accept this; I could get in trouble. I’m very sorry,’” she said.

Rose admitted that their attempts to return the jacket created enough of a scene that three of her co-workers and her assistant manager all got involved, attempting to diffuse the situation and stand up for her. She ultimately removed herself from the situation, but her manager still wouldn’t allow the return—nor would any other departments in the store.

The couple eventually managed to return the jacket to an entirely different store, but decided that wasn’t enough.

What happened with the rapper’s fans?

After managing a successful return elsewhere, Rose said the rapper put her on blast across social media, even sharing his receipt with the store address.

Advertisement

“And in that photo, he said my first name, said all of that information, and said I was racist and I called him the N-word with a hard ‘R.’ I did not do this,” she said. “I had three co-workers there, two of which were Black, [and] my assistant manager, and if I had done this, I would have been immediately fired. I worked a year after that.”

She went on to detail over a month of harassment at the hands of the rapper’s fans, alleging that they not only found all of her social media, but actually started calling and showing up at her store in groups.

“If I answered [the phone], I was being cussed at, yelled at, threatened. I had to be walked to my car when I left because the groups would be kicked out and they’d still be waiting,” she said.

“It was very damaging, and I thought it was insane behavior because you are abusing your platform to try to ruin somebody’s life who is just doing their job. I thought that was the craziest, most erratic thing in the entire world.”

Advertisement

Who was the rapper?

Something else Rose mentioned made it easy for viewers to figure out exactly who she had been talking about, even though she didn’t name names in her TikTok.

“They ended up doing this to somebody else. The girlfriend’s sister and him, the rapper, ended up going to a nail salon and doing something very similar—calling this lady racist, but she ended up telling her side of the story,” she said. “And they were called out for it very publicly.”

Advertisement

From there, it didn’t take long for people to connect the dots and decide she was talking about DDG, aka Daryl Dwayne Granberry, Jr., and his then-girlfriend Halle Bailey. Bailey and her sister, Chloe, previously called out a nail salon for “bad service” after Chloe showed up late to the appointment. DDG responded by asking his fans to leave negative reviews for the salon on Yelp and calling them racist (an allegation Bailey had not publicly made herself).

The salon owner wound up making a video explaining her side of the story after her business was review bombed, saying that she’d been getting harassed and receiving death threats over the incident.

“This is def ddg and Halle… I remember the nail salon incident too. I’m so sorry you had to deal with this it’s disgusting that the public is forced to accept the abu$e dealt by celebrities,” one viewer commented.

“Also calling him ‘very famous’ is charity work girl lol,” said another. “He’s a d list rapper.”

Advertisement

After Rose’s video started to go viral, DDG seemed to confirm that he was the person to whom she was referring via a post on X:

“I took that jacket back soon as the video was over,” he wrote. “6k for mid was crazy.”

i took that jacket back soon as the video was over 😭 6k for mid was crazy. W finesse — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) March 1, 2025

Advertisement

Even without the name of the specific department store, it’s safe to say that clothing stores generally do not have a return policy with caveats carved out for bringing something back immediately after it was worn.

And from Rose’s point of view, it certainly doesn’t make sense for a return policy to turn into a targeted campaign of harassment against an employee just doing her job.

“You’re trying to ruin my life and say very damaging real accusations for what? Over a jacket? You ended up winning! Why are you trying to ruin my life, my career?” she said. “That’s sick behavior. That’s crazy, and I think it’s crazy that he has such a big platform to this day that he is able to do that, and that they will probably do this again.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rose via TikTok comment. It also reached out to representatives of DDG and Halle Bailey via email.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.