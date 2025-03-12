‘Well worth every penny spent’: Customer says you should go with Speed Queen washer and dryer over Samsung. Is he right?

Are you choosing a washer-dryer combo for your utility room? Do you select Speed Queen versus Samsung? When it comes to reliability, this popular vlogger says to choose American.

Samsung’s combos are highly popular. However, musician and vlogger K Peffer (@kpeffer7) says to trust the classic gold standard of water dryers.

“We switched it over to Speed Queen and they are everything we hoped for and more,” he wrote in the caption of his viral video.

Peffer dropped his video on Monday. It’s racked up a jaw-dropping 4.5 million views since. So, should you invest in a Speed Queen? Or be satisfied with a Samsung?

His old combo ‘crapped out’

According to Peffer’s video caption, “Our Samsung washer crapped out on us, despite only being 4 years old. The balance springs for the tub were going out, and they are $90/each to replace with a 90-day warranty. Consistently going out of balance. No more!”

Peffer endorsed others switching to Speed Queen washers, too. “We switched it over to Speed Queen and they are everything we hoped for and more,” he wrote. “Don’t waste time or money with Samsung or some other brands. Buy American!”

In the clip, Peffer shows off his new Speed Queen models.

“No more crappy Samsung washer,” he states at the beginning of the video. “This thing gets a load of laundry done in about thirty minutes,” he claims while highlighting the matte black Speed Queen washer he has purchased.

“The dryer is huge and it will kick some serious butt on drying your clothes too. Old school style,” he adds.

“Go American,” he continues. “Buy American and get yourself a Speed Queen.”

Speed Queen versus Samsung

Speed Queen, an Alliance Laundry Systems LLC subsidiary, is the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial laundry equipment as of 2004. The company has been around since 1908.

Samsung, per its website, has been making “innovative washing machines” since the early 1970s.

Both are quality brands. But is one better than the other?

When it comes to reputation, Speed Queen is hard to beat. Don’s Appliances notes, “No other washer brand on the market comes close to the durability Speed Queen possesses.”

The article extols Speed Queen’s rigorous testing but does note the models come with few bells and whistles many brands advertise as selling points.

You won’t find remote controls and monitoring with Speed Queen models or perks such as noise-reduction technologies. Speed Queen models also come at a premium. “With a price point between $1,250 and $2,450, which isn’t accessible for all buyers,” the appliance source states.

While they may be noisier and more expensive than Samsung products, they tend to last longer and perform better than most other products in the market.

“Speed Queen is one of the most sought-after, high-end appliance brands that make laundry day simpler,” Don’s Appliances article adds. “From an industry-leading lifespan, and classic cleaning features, to innovative Pet Plus technology, Speed Queen does it all.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Samsung and Speed Queen via email and their website respectively for further statement.

Worth the money?

One viewer agreed with Peffer’s post. “Can they please start making refrigerators? Samsung, LG, GE, all of them are junk,” they wrote.

Others agreed with his assessment.

“My grandpa worked for Speed Queen when I was growing up and they are the ELITE!,” wrote one commenter.

“I have a Speed Queen washer, well worth the money, it comes with a 10-year warranty so don’t forget to register it online,” another viewer said.

A further user added, “My grandfather was in the laundry business and he always said speed queen was the best.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Peffer via TikTok messenger and comment for further statement.

