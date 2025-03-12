‘This lawsuit about to be real entertaining’: Woman drops her Range Rover off with valet at Embassy Suites. She can’t believe the condition she got it back in

When one drops their car off with a valet, they hope that their vehicle will be returned in the same state that they left it.

However, this isn’t always the case. Numerous internet users have shared their valet horror stories, from valet drivers crashing Lamborghinis to hotel parking lot attendants cruising around recklessly.

TikTok user Yelle Adams (@yelleadams) says that a valet worker crashed her Range Rover. Her series has over 361,000 views. Here’s why she says she’s pursuing legal action against the valet company.

What happened to this woman’s car?

In her slideshow, Adams shows a Range Rover that has a substantial amount of damage. The hood is covered in broken glass. There are scratches all over the car, and several of the letters from the car’s logo have fallen off.

“Embassy Suites Downtown Louisville count your days,” she writes in the caption. “Embassy Suites in downtown Louisville told me they’re not liable for valet crashing my car into a garage door. This lawsuit about to be real entertaining to say the least.”

In a follow-up video, Adams says that both the hotel and the valet company claimed that neither party was liable for the accident. She also clarifies that the company in charge of the valet parking was Towne Park.

In an email to the Daily Dot, Towne Park shared, “The claim you’re referring to is being processed.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Embassy Suites Downtown Louisville and Hilton via email. We also reached out to Adams.

“So the valet company said that they are not liable after doing their investigation, and then the hotel also said that they are not liable,” Adams alleges. “Somebody has to be liable. I didn’t drive my car into the garage door. Like, I’m not liable.”

As the video continues, Adams says the accident occurred because the garage was at the bottom of a hill with a driveway that was not properly salted and shoveled for the winter. While the valet driver thought they could open the garage in time, Adams says they couldn’t. And so, Adams says they crashed into the garage door.

Adams says she’s going to pursue the companies directly rather than going after them with her insurance. She says she initially just wanted the payment for repairs covered. However, given how poorly the companies involved allegedly handled this situation, she says she is seeking further compensation.

“All I wanted them to do was to fix the damages to my car. But since they dragging it, oh yeah, y’all gonna have to pay me more than that,” she concludes.

Who is liable when a valet driver crashes your car?

Most legal experts agree that, in situations like these, the valet company is liable for damages to a vehicle.

According to Thomas Law Offices, if one’s vehicle is damaged while in the care of a valet, the company is typically held accountable.

Given how often accidents like these can happen, valet companies are required to carry insurance to address these sorts of situations. For example, the National Parking Association mandates its members have $1 million in legal liability coverage and $5 million for personal injury and property damage.

While Adams says she was not handling the incident with insurance, many advise against this, as reporting the incident to your insurance allows there to be a report of it occurring. Additionally, one’s insurance will likely fight against the valet company on their behalf.

In the comments section, users offered their thoughts on Adams’ situation.

“Former valet attendant here valet is 110% liable. they should have insurance as well,” wrote a user.

“This why i don’t trust valet at all!! this new generation of valet different,” added another.

“They finna be real p!ssed when they gotta get you a brand new car,” declared a third.

