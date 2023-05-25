‘You can make $60-80k’: Worker says she has a ‘lazy girl job.’ Here’s how to get one

A TikToker and proponent of “lazy girl jobs” recently explained what they are, hinted at how to get them, and said that a number of them are in the $60,000 to $80,000 pay range, which has users on the platform buzzing.

The insightful TikTok video comes from creator Gabrielle (@gabrielle_judge), previously featured in the Daily Dot in 2021 for revealing how tech workers at her former job chose their own salaries.

“I’m a big fan of lazy girl jobs,” Gabrielle says in her latest video, “and let me define that a lazy girl job is something that you can basically quiet quit.”

“There’s a lot of jobs out there where you can make like 60 to 80k,” she declares, adding, “So, like, pretty comfortable salaries, and not do that much work, and be remote. Also, most of them are non-technical, tech roles.”

She goes on to give examples of the types of roles that she considers “lazy girl jobs.” Roles with titles like “marketing associate, some type of account manager,” and “customer success manager” all fit the bill.

“So these are jobs where…you have some type of equity,” she continues. “They’re paying your cost of living…So it’s safe in that way. You’re not risking your life, per se. It’s just safe, right? Like there’s no like staying out late at night. It takes the pressure off of childcare as a whole because you have kind of this easy job that’s extremely flexible, and there’s no like start or end time every day.”

The TikToker talks about a “lazy girl job” she previously had, which didn’t have a set start time for her to come in. She notes, “I mean, obviously, you have to work at some point,” but also notes that she had a boss with young children, and those kids being in Zoom backgrounds was just part of the landscape.

Arguing that “women are not meant to like live paycheck to paycheck,” she used the remainder of the TikTok video to talk about a program she’s developed to help women get “lazy girl jobs.”

Gabrielle’s program includes automating the job application process as much as possible with the use of ChatGPT, given that “you should be applying to at least…15 to 20 jobs a week, and that can feel like a full-time job in itself and you already have a full-time job and you’re already, like, fed up with everything.”

“So streamline the whole process,” she says at the end of the clip.

With over 1.3 million views, Gabrielle had a number of fans voicing their thoughts in the comment section.

“Agree with you,” said one. “I’m only applying and accepting to lazy girl jobs. I’m only accepting the soft life, period.”

Another noted, “Customer success manager was the best job I’ve ever had. Totally agree with everything!”

But some argued that “lazy girl jobs” actually require a lot of brain power.

“They are physically ‘easy’ but mentally draining,” one contended.

“Yeah I’m like huhhhh this is SO much brain power,” another remarked.

“Exactly,” a third chimed in. “I’d rather be carrying heavy stuff instead of this.”

But some found bliss (or a modern version of it) on the path the creator is preaching. One software engineer boasted, “Found 2 lazy girl jobs and make $175k+ as a swe. Overemployed, quiet quit at both, making bank, life is good.”

